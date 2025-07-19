Negroni Fans Will Love Our Americano Cocktail Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of the most iconic cocktails are those with just three ingredients, such as the dirty martini, Manhattan, or a classic Negroni. These cocktails are simple in structure, yet have complex flavors that work in perfect harmony on the palate. If you love the rich citrus and botanical-forward flavors of a Negroni, then you need to try mixing up its precursor, the Americano. This classic Americano cocktail recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, is effervescent and refreshing, with all of the wonderful bitter citrus and herbal notes of the heavier Negroni. The Americano is a perfect aperitif to serve on a hot afternoon or before dinner, paired with antipasto fare like salty cured meats, aged cheeses, and briny olives.

"The way to create the perfect Americano is by using high quality ingredients," Kinnaird advises. This recipe uses just Campari, sweet vermouth, and club soda. Both Campari and vermouth will stay fresh for several months after opening, so if you purchase bottles for this recipe, you'll certainly be able to make good future use of them, too. Club soda might seem pretty straightforward, but spending a bit more for a reputable mixer will give you a better mineral-forward flavor in your drink, not to mention those ever-important bubbles.