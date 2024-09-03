Sugar and Spice Pear Martini Recipe

Though we think this recipe is pretty perfect as it is, if you want to tweak the ingredients you have a few options. Vodka is a great neutral alcohol that doesn't overpower the other ingredients, but if you are not a vodka drinker, you could try other spirits instead that would introduce more flavor to the cocktail. The botanical flavors of gin will pair well with the spices and pear in this recipe. You can even find pear-flavored gin, to double down on the pear flavor. Tequila is another option that will lend its unique essence to the drink. Try with silver or a reposado. Also, substituting lime instead of lemon will be a better fit with tequila. Use champagne or prosecco for a lighter, bubbly, and refreshing drink. Bourbon can also be a nice substitute for an old-fashioned drink.

You can adjust the spices in the simple syrup by adding ginger, nutmeg, cloves, or even cayenne pepper for some heat. If you can't find a good pear, using apples or peaches can be a good substitute, depending on the season. They will give a slightly different flavor to the cocktail but still work well with the other ingredients.