3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet Recipe
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Quick to make, simple by design, and undeniably refreshing, this three-ingredient vodka gimlet definitely deserves a spot in your go-to drink rotation. The vodka gimlet is a bright, citrusy cocktail that's perfect for warmer months. It's the kind of drink that feels effortless to make yet looks elegant and sophisticated — making it perfect for summer gatherings with friends or even just casual sipping on the porch.
What makes a vodka gimlet so appealing is its delicate balance. There's a touch of sweetness from homemade simple syrup, the tanginess of fresh lime juice, and a neutral yet boozy base of vodka. It's a modern twist on the classic gin gimlet, swapping pine-forward gin for vodka to create a smoother, milder-tasting drink. There's nothing complicated about a vodka gimlet — no specialty mixers, no long ingredient list, and no complicated techniques required — and that's what makes it such a staple. Everything comes together in a shaker with ice, then gets strained into a chilled glass for a crisp, refreshing, timeless finish.
Gather the ingredients for a 3-ingredient vodka gimlet
Just three ingredients are needed to make this citrus-forward cocktail, and each one plays a key role in the balance of the drink. The first is granulated sugar, which is combined with boiling water to create a simple syrup to sweeten the drink. Dissolving the sugar helps it blend smoothly with the other ingredients without any graininess. The syrup softens the tartness of the lime juice and rounds out the vodka, creating a more balanced flavor profile.
Fresh lime juice is the star of the drink, adding a vibrant, zesty kick, with a slice or wedge of lime used as a garnish for a colorful, extra-citrusy touch. Vodka is the base spirit, and because it's relatively neutral in flavor, it allows the citrus to take center stage. A good-quality vodka will give the cocktail a smooth, clean finish without overpowering the other ingredients. Together, these three simple components create a perfectly balanced drink that's crisp, refreshing, and incredibly easy to make.
Step 1: Add sugar to a heat-proof cup
Pour the sugar into a heatproof cup or container.
Step 2: Stir in boiling water to create simple syrup
Add 1 tablespoon of hot or boiling water, and stir thoroughly until the sugar is dissolved. Chill the syrup for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
Fill a cocktail shaker ¾ of the way with ice.
Step 4: Add lime juice and vodka
Add the juice of 1 lime (reserving 1 thin slice for garnishing, if desired), vodka, and cooled simple syrup.
Step 5: Cover and shake
Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds, until the shaker is frosty.
Step 6: Strain and serve the vodka gimlet
Strain into a chilled glass, garnish if desired, and serve the vodka gimlet.
What to serve with 3-ingredient vodka gimlets
3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet Recipe
Smooth, simple, citrusy, and refreshing, this 3-ingredient vodka gimlet couldn't be easier to make -- perfect for summer sipping and serving at parties.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 fresh lime
- 2 ounces vodka
Directions
- Pour the sugar into a heatproof cup or container.
- Add 1 tablespoon of hot or boiling water, and stir thoroughly until the sugar is dissolved. Chill the syrup for 5 minutes.
- Fill a cocktail shaker ¾ of the way with ice.
- Add the juice of 1 lime (reserving 1 thin slice for garnishing, if desired), vodka, and cooled simple syrup.
- Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds, until the shaker is frosty.
- Strain into a chilled glass, garnish if desired, and serve the vodka gimlet.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|199
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|13.6 g
|Sodium
|2.0 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
How can I change up this vodka gimlet recipe?
With just three simple ingredients, one of the best parts of a vodka gimlet is how easy it is to customize. While this version is simple and balanced, there are plenty of ways to change it up depending on your taste, occasion, or what you have on hand.
To adjust the sweetness, you can increase or decrease the quantity of simple syrup to taste. While you're preparing the simple syrup, increase the quantity if desired so you have some extra to play with. You can store any leftovers it in a lidded jar in the refrigerator to use for other cocktails and drinks. You can also infuse your simple syrup with herbs like basil, mint, rosemary, or even jalapeño for a subtle twist that will give the cocktail a unique finish.
You can also play around with flavored vodkas — citrus, cucumber, coconut, or berry-infused vodkas will all work well. Swap the lime for other citrus fruits as preferred, including lemon, grapefruit, or blood orange. Each will offer a different level of acidity and sweetness.
What kind of vodka is best for a gimlet?
A vodka gimlet is a simple cocktail, so the vodka you choose to use plays a bigger role than it might in more complex drinks with longer ingredient lists. With just lime juice and simple syrup to pair it with, there's nowhere for harsh flavors to hide. For that reason, opt for a smooth, clean-tasting vodka for the best result. Depending on the occasion, a mid- to high-quality vodka will create the most balanced and refined cocktail. That being said, you don't need to reach for the most expensive bottle on the shelf. If you're making a quick drink at home, any decent vodka you already have on hand will absolutely work in a pinch. You can also reference this expert-approved list of the best vodka brands for martini lovers, with those like Belvedere, Chopin, and even Costco's Kirkland brand vodka making the cut.
Generally speaking, if you're buying a new bottle, look for one that describes the vodka as crisp, smooth, or neutral. This will keep the vodka from overpowering the acidity of the lime or the subtle sweetness of the simple syrup. Ultimately, the best vodka is one that disappears nicely into the drink, letting the lime and simple syrup shine while delivering a refreshing, well-balanced flavor profile.