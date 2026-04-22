3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet Recipe

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Quick to make, simple by design, and undeniably refreshing, this three-ingredient vodka gimlet definitely deserves a spot in your go-to drink rotation. The vodka gimlet is a bright, citrusy cocktail that's perfect for warmer months. It's the kind of drink that feels effortless to make yet looks elegant and sophisticated — making it perfect for summer gatherings with friends or even just casual sipping on the porch.

What makes a vodka gimlet so appealing is its delicate balance. There's a touch of sweetness from homemade simple syrup, the tanginess of fresh lime juice, and a neutral yet boozy base of vodka. It's a modern twist on the classic gin gimlet, swapping pine-forward gin for vodka to create a smoother, milder-tasting drink. There's nothing complicated about a vodka gimlet — no specialty mixers, no long ingredient list, and no complicated techniques required — and that's what makes it such a staple. Everything comes together in a shaker with ice, then gets strained into a chilled glass for a crisp, refreshing, timeless finish.