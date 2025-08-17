Our 3-Ingredient Lychee Martini Is Sweet And Simple To Make

Shaking up a fun cocktail is an easy way to transform your evening from basic to elevated, and it doesn't have to be complicated. This three-ingredient lychee martini recipe, courtesy of Katie Rosenhouse, will dazzle with its fruitiness and surprise with its simplicity. "Sweet, refreshing, and elegant — a lychee martini is the kind of drink you forget about until you make one, and inevitably want them on repeat," Rosenhouse says.

If you're unfamiliar with lychees, the tropical fruit originated from Asia and has a unique flavor that can be likened to strawberries, watermelon, and citrus. The fruit is packed with juice, which infuses a fresh quality to lychee martinis. Since the fresh fruit isn't as easy to come by, this recipe features canned lychees instead. Canned lychees typically come with a syrup that also makes the perfect addition to this cocktail.

Lychee martini pairs well with an assortment of foods, including light appetizers, spicy dishes, and even dessert. Make it again and again to give yourself plenty of opportunities to enjoy this drink with your favorite dishes.