The Cosmopolitan is one of those cocktails often revered as a classic, and as such, it typically comes in a classic formula: vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice. Of course, just because vodka is traditionally the star ingredient of a Cosmo doesn't mean it always has to be, as proven by recipe developer Patterson Watkins' elegant tequila Cosmopolitan recipe. That's right — not only does this recipe switch things up by throwing tequila into the mix, but it calls for making a cranberry sorbet to serve with the cocktail as well, making for one positively elevated Cosmo.

Watkins describes this as a "fun and flirty cocktail," and truly, there's no better way to put it. "I love the sweet-tart cranberry sorbet, how it presents in the glass as well as the flavor infusion contribution with the tequila, orange liqueur, and lime," she tells us. And, before you start sweating over the thought of making sorbet or needing to whip out an ice cream machine, fear not; this is a no-churn recipe, so all you need to make that sorbet is a handful of ingredients, a few basic kitchen tools (like a strainer and loaf pan), and a freezer (and a dream). As Watkins so aptly puts it, "This is a recipe that makes you fall in love with Cosmos all over again — a little different than the original, a little more elegant than the original, but all in all a great twist on classic."