Mixed Berry Blood Orange Mimosa Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it's at brunch with friends, a Sunday wedding, or a holiday family breakfast, sunny and sparkly mimosas are sure to make an appearance. Refreshing and citrusy, mimosas are perfect for drinking early in the day, as the fresh juice balances out the bubbles for a lightly sweet and relatively low ABV cocktail. A classic mimosa combines equal parts fresh orange juice with Champagne, although any good sparkling wine can be used. The bubbly drink is also highly customizable to fit the moment or mood, and there are many types of juices that work in a mimosa. Our mixed berry blood orange mimosa, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, demonstrates this versatility, switching up the juice component with the bitter edge of blood orange and adding in a concentrated berry and thyme syrup for some delicious complexity.
Taking the traditional mimosa a step further by preparing a syrup no doubt elevates the experience, but it's still an easy task to accomplish and can be prepped in advance. The raspberry and blackberry mix can be cooked several days in advance and stored in your refrigerator. You can even make a larger batch and freeze part of it so it's ready for lots of at-home brunches to come.
Gather the mixed berry blood orange mimosa ingredients
The deep berry flavor of this cocktail comes from a combination of fresh ripe raspberries and blackberries, cooked down to make a syrup with lemon zest, fresh thyme, and sugar. You will need several blood oranges to juice for the mimosas and to use as garnishes. Kinnaird likes using a brut Cava for this recipe due to its lean, citrusy profile, but we'll touch more on sparkling wine substitutions in the FAQ below.
Step 1: Start the berry syrup
Add the raspberries, ½ cup black berries, sugar, 3 thyme sprigs, and lemon zest to a heavy saucepan with ⅓ cup water.
Step 2: Simmer the syrup
Simmer the berry mixture for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally and smashing the berries along the inside of the pot with a spoon.
Step 3: Strain the syrup
Strain the berry mixture through a fine mesh strainer over a bowl, pushing on the solids to extract the juices. Chill the berry syrup until ready to use.
Step 4: Freeze the remaining blackberries
Place the remaining blackberries on a plate in a single layer and freeze until solid.
Step 5: Juice 2 of the blood oranges
Juice 2 of the blood oranges.
Step 6: Make garnishes from the remaining blood orange
Cut small wedges (to use as garnish) from the remaining orange.
Step 7: Pour some of the chilled syrup into a Champagne flute
Pour 1 ounce of the chilled berry syrup into a Champagne flute.
Step 8: Add blood orange juice
Add 1 ounce of blood orange juice.
Step 9: Top off with Cava
Add enough Cava to almost reach the top of the glass.
Step 10: Add a frozen blackberry
Drop a frozen blackberry into the mimosa.
Step 11: Garnish the mimosa
Garnish with an orange segment and a small piece of thyme.
Step 12: Serve the mimosas
Repeat the process for assembling and garnishing the remaining mimosas. Serve immediately.
What to serve with mixed berry blood orange mimosas
Mixed Berry Blood Orange Mimosa Recipe
This mixed berry blood orange mimosa recipe puts a spin on the classic brunch cocktail by featuring a homemade berry syrup, blood orange juice, and crisp Cava.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups fresh raspberries
- 1 cup fresh blackberries, divided
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 4 fresh thyme sprigs, divided
- Zest of 1 large lemon
- 3 blood oranges
- 1 bottle Cava sparkling wine
Directions
- Add the raspberries, ½ cup black berries, sugar, 3 thyme sprigs, and lemon zest to a heavy saucepan with ⅓ cup water.
- Simmer the berry mixture for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally and smashing the berries along the inside of the pot with a spoon.
- Strain the berry mixture through a fine mesh strainer over a bowl, pushing on the solids to extract the juices. Chill the berry syrup until ready to use.
- Place the remaining blackberries on a plate in a single layer and freeze until solid.
- Juice 2 of the blood oranges.
- Cut small wedges (to use as garnish) from the remaining orange.
- Pour 1 ounce of the chilled berry syrup into a Champagne flute.
- Add 1 ounce of blood orange juice.
- Top with enough Cava to almost reach the top of the glass.
- Drop a frozen blackberry into the mimosa.
- Garnish with an orange segment and a small piece of thyme.
- Repeat the process for assembling and garnishing the remaining mimosas. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|209
|Total Fat
|0.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.6 g
|Total Sugars
|21.4 g
|Sodium
|7.4 mg
|Protein
|1.7 g
Can I use other types of sparkling wine in this recipe?
Although original mimosa recipes did call for actual Champagne, modern versions tend to rely on other varieties of sparking wine, reserving high-end Champagne to be savored and appreciated on its own. Luckily, there are plenty of viable options for your cocktail, all of which tend to be a bit more budget-friendly. Kinnaird's go-to for mimosas is Cava due to its naturally citrusy and clean profile, which lends itself to blending seamlessly with fruit juices. Italian Prosecco is another popular choice, featuring a soft and fruity essence with a hint of sweetness that works well with tart fruits like cranberry. There are plenty of domestic sparklers from the west coast states of California, Oregon, and Washington that have similar fruity and fresh flavors.
The most important consideration is choosing a wine without too much sweetness, as the appeal of a good mimosa is its refreshing and light flavor. Kinnaird suggests that no matter what variety of sparkling wine you select, look for it to have a Brut or Extra Brut designation. This will ensure that the wine has a dry finish and low residual sugar.
Can I use different types of fruit in this mimosa recipe?
While a classic mimosa features the sunny and citrusy flavors of orange juice, pairing the juice with other fruits or mixing up the juice entirely is a delightful way to customize your cocktail for any season or occasion. There are certainly other timeless drinks that utilize the combination of sparkling wine and juice, such as a Bellini cocktail made from white peach juice and Prosecco, and the Rossini variation with strawberry puree. Try making a summery, tropical variation with pineapple juice and a splash of coconut milk. Holidays call for a cranberry version, decked out with a skewer of sugared cranberries. And if you love the taste of an orange creamsicle, mix in a splash of heavy cream with your fresh OJ.
If fresh berries are not in season, or you just don't have them on hand when the mood strikes, frozen berries will absolutely work for making the syrup. Just substitute an equal amount of frozen berries for the fresh. You can also try using blueberries on their own or in place of one of the other berries, and then cook the syrup with a sprig of lavender instead of thyme. Whatever you choose, pair your sparkling wine accordingly so that your drink does not become overly sweet.