Mixed Berry Blood Orange Mimosa Recipe

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Whether it's at brunch with friends, a Sunday wedding, or a holiday family breakfast, sunny and sparkly mimosas are sure to make an appearance. Refreshing and citrusy, mimosas are perfect for drinking early in the day, as the fresh juice balances out the bubbles for a lightly sweet and relatively low ABV cocktail. A classic mimosa combines equal parts fresh orange juice with Champagne, although any good sparkling wine can be used. The bubbly drink is also highly customizable to fit the moment or mood, and there are many types of juices that work in a mimosa. Our mixed berry blood orange mimosa, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, demonstrates this versatility, switching up the juice component with the bitter edge of blood orange and adding in a concentrated berry and thyme syrup for some delicious complexity.

Taking the traditional mimosa a step further by preparing a syrup no doubt elevates the experience, but it's still an easy task to accomplish and can be prepped in advance. The raspberry and blackberry mix can be cooked several days in advance and stored in your refrigerator. You can even make a larger batch and freeze part of it so it's ready for lots of at-home brunches to come.