Our Blood Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe Is Fruity And Fun

If the name "Orange Crush" brings to mind the popular garish orange-flavored soda with the splashy logo, this cocktail will make you think again. The original Orange Crush cocktail has East Coast harbor origins and was designed to be a simple and gulpable mixed drink made from vodka, orange liqueur, a splash of lemon-lime soda, and most importantly — freshly crushed orange juice. Refreshing and unassuming, the orange crush is a perfect drink to enjoy with friends on a relaxing afternoon. Our fruity and fun blood orange crush cocktail, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, adds a sophisticated twist while keeping things whimsical. Blood orange vodka and soda combine with freshly squeezed blood orange juice and a bit of triple sec for a cocktail that is delightful to sip on its own or pair with an array of appetizers.

Making this cocktail does not require anything more than a rocks or tall glass, some ice, a shot glass to measure the alcohol, and a small knife for carving the festive garnishes. If you don't have a simple juicer available, just crush those oranges by hand. In a few minutes, you will have an eye-catching and crowd-pleasing sipper to wow guests or enjoy for yourself. This recipe can easily be multiplied to mix by the batch — just pour over ice and garnish when ready to serve.