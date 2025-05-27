Our Blood Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe Is Fruity And Fun
If the name "Orange Crush" brings to mind the popular garish orange-flavored soda with the splashy logo, this cocktail will make you think again. The original Orange Crush cocktail has East Coast harbor origins and was designed to be a simple and gulpable mixed drink made from vodka, orange liqueur, a splash of lemon-lime soda, and most importantly — freshly crushed orange juice. Refreshing and unassuming, the orange crush is a perfect drink to enjoy with friends on a relaxing afternoon. Our fruity and fun blood orange crush cocktail, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, adds a sophisticated twist while keeping things whimsical. Blood orange vodka and soda combine with freshly squeezed blood orange juice and a bit of triple sec for a cocktail that is delightful to sip on its own or pair with an array of appetizers.
Making this cocktail does not require anything more than a rocks or tall glass, some ice, a shot glass to measure the alcohol, and a small knife for carving the festive garnishes. If you don't have a simple juicer available, just crush those oranges by hand. In a few minutes, you will have an eye-catching and crowd-pleasing sipper to wow guests or enjoy for yourself. This recipe can easily be multiplied to mix by the batch — just pour over ice and garnish when ready to serve.
Gather the fruity and fun blood orange crush cocktail ingredients
Preparing this cocktail starts with selecting at least 4 juicy blood oranges. Blood oranges are recognized by their red-speckled peel and are most commonly found in markets during their growing season from December to April. You may not need all 4 oranges to prepare this recipe, but having extra on hand will allow for practicing with the garnishes as well as yielding enough fresh juice. You will also need a blood orange flavored vodka. There are numerous options on the market now, but Kinnaird says that Effen has a particularly nice flavor without any cloying sweetness or bitterness. Triple Sec is traditional for this cocktail, however, another orange liqueur such as Cointreau could be substituted. Blood orange soda adds some fizz and helps to enhance the blood orange flavor and color.
Step 1: Start the garnish
Remove a 4-inch-long and ½-inch-wide strip of zest from one of the blood oranges using a peeler or paring knife.
Step 2: Cut small slits in the zest
Step 3: Roll up the zest strip
Flip the peel over and tightly roll up with the white pith on the outside.
Step 4: Secure the zest with a wooden pick
Secure the peel with a wooden pick.
Step 5: Fan the edges of the zest
Fan the edges of the peel and arrange it to look like a frill.
Step 6: Cut a slice from the blood orange
Cut a ¼-inch slice from the same orange and then cut the slice in half.
Step 7: Attach an orange slice to the garnish
Attach one half to the wooden pick with the zest frill. Set the garnish aside.
Step 8: Juice the blood oranges
Juice the oranges to measure 3 ounces of juice.
Step 9: Add ice to a rocks glass
Fill a rocks glass halfway with ice cubes.
Step 10: Add the vodka and triple sec
Add the vodka and Triple Sec.
Step 11: Add the blood orange juice
Pour in the blood orange juice.
Step 12: Top with blood orange soda
Top the drink with the blood orange soda.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
What can I serve with a blood orange cocktail?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|459
|Total Fat
|0.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|77.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.6 g
|Total Sugars
|58.1 g
|Sodium
|9.5 mg
|Protein
|5.0 g
How do blood oranges differ from conventional oranges?
There are numerous varieties of oranges out there for the picking. Navel oranges tend to be the most common eating orange, while Valencias are best known for their juice production. Blood oranges have become increasingly popular in markets, on restaurant menus, online recipes, and in sodas and cocktail mixers. Blood oranges are mostly grown in California and Florida, and have a rich history in the Mediterranean region. Although they look strikingly similar to a common navel, blood oranges often have red speckles on their peels, giving a hint at the rich scarlet color of the flesh inside. Blood oranges get this intense color from an antioxidant called anthocyanin, which develops when the fruit is exposed to cold temperatures while it is growing or even after it has been harvested. Anthocyanin is also found in other foods like blueberries, tomatoes, and eggplants.
Blood oranges not only have a vibrant color that creates striking cocktails, salads, and desserts, but they also have a unique bittersweet flavor with a hint of raspberry. In fact, cleverly marketed raspberry oranges are just a type of blood orange with slightly darker flesh (turns out the adjective "blood" isn't always good for sales). Regardless of the descriptor, these crimson-hued beauties have a complexity that lends to both sweet and savory preparations.
What are the origins of the orange crush cocktail?
One slow fall Sunday afternoon in 1995 at the Harborside Bar & Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, the original Orange Crush cocktail was born. Establishment owners and their bartender played around with a bottle of Stoli O vodka, some triple sec, a freshly crushed orange, and a splash of Sierra Mist. With all of its refreshing simplicity, the cocktail caught on and soon spread to other establishments up and down the eastern seaboard. The creators tout the fact that the cocktail isn't pretentious, doesn't require special glassware, and can be made by even the most novice home bartender. The Harborside has sold millions of its signature drink over the years, and has watched it become synonymous with summertime, relaxation, and celebration. In Delaware, the Orange Crush was officially adopted as the state cocktail in 1995.
Kinnaird says that she wanted to reimagine this beachy summer refresher into something with an extra edge of sophistication and depth of flavor. Using blood orange vodka and soda emphasizes the bittersweet edge of the crimson citrus fruit. The fresh blood orange juice adds striking visual appeal, and the garnishes are meant to bring out a bit of whimsy with a tip of the hat to the original slice garnish.