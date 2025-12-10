Classic 3-Ingredient Tequila Sunrise Recipe
Refreshing, citrusy, and finished with a subtle sunrise-inspired hue, the Tequila Sunrise is a classic cocktail that never goes out of style. There's no denying its appeal — it's fruit-forward, bright, and versatile enough to sip at a weekend brunch or enjoy on the patio late afternoon. It's also the kind of drink you can mix up year-round, all without any special equipment or hard-to-find ingredients. With its balanced profile from tangy orange juice, smooth tequila, and sweet-tart, pretty-in-pink grenadine, it's a crowd-pleasing choice for just about any occasion.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "A Tequila Sunrise is my ultimate brunch cocktail — fresh orange juice is made just a little bit more special with that touch of grenadine, and tequila transforms the drink into something celebratory without being overwhelming." It's a drink that's as eye-catching as it is delicious, but rest assured that the beautiful ombre effect can be achieved with equipment no more complicated than a spoon.
Gather the ingredients for Tequila Sunrise
If you have orange juice (or fresh oranges) on hand, you're already a third of the way to making a Tequila Sunrise. Freshly squeezed orange juice offers the brightest, most vibrant flavor, but bottled juice works just fine in a pinch. For that sunrise hue, you'll also need grenadine — a nonalcoholic syrup with a bright pink color, traditionally made with pomegranate juice. Depending on the brand you purchase, that juice may be replaced with a blend of artificial and natural flavors and coloring for its signature red color and sweet flavor. If you love a more defined gradient, you can increase the quantity as desired.
The last essential ingredient is tequila. Blanco tequila delivers the cleanest, most crisp flavor, but you can substitute other varieties based on what you have on hand. Reposado adds a mild sweetness, while añejo tequila (an aged variety) brings richness and complexity. To garnish the drink, fresh orange slices and maraschino cherries play into the color and fruity flavors of the drink. You can also mix it up with blood orange slices, lime or pineapple wedges, or a colorful straw for a fun touch.
Step 1: Fill glasses halfway with ice
Fill two glasses about halfway with ice.
Step 2: Add tequila and orange juice
Pour half the tequila and half the orange juice into one of the glasses.
Step 3: Stir
Stir to combine.
Step 4: Add grenadine
Turn a spoon upside down and pour in half the grenadine over the spoon, letting it sink to the bottom. Do not stir.
Step 5: Garnish
Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry, if desired.
Step 6: Repeat for the second drink
Repeat these steps with the remaining glass.
Step 7: Serve the Tequila Sunrise
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with a Tequila Sunrise?
Ingredients
- 3 ounces tequila
- 8 ounces orange juice
- ½ ounce grenadine
Optional Ingredients
- Orange slices, for garnish
- Maraschino cherries, for garnish
Directions
- Fill two glasses about halfway with ice.
- Pour half the tequila and half the orange juice into one of the glasses.
- Stir to combine.
- Turn a spoon upside down and pour in half the grenadine over the spoon, letting it sink to the bottom. Do not stir.
- Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry, if desired.
- Repeat these steps with the remaining glass.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|168
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|12.8 g
|Sodium
|3.5 mg
|Protein
|0.8 g
How can I change up this cocktail?
If you're looking to change up this cocktail based on what you have on hand, the season, or your preferences, there are plenty of ways to switch it up. Swap the orange juice for blood orange juice to deepen the color, grapefruit juice for a pinker hue and tarter flavor, or part passion fruit juice for a tropical twist. Flavored tequila can also add dimension — try a berry- or citrus-infused option, or go for something like a smoky mezcal for added complexity. Even the grenadine is flexible. Use raspberry, hibiscus, or cherry syrup, or even something as fresh and simple as muddled raspberries, strawberries, or cherries when they're in season.
Going for something lighter and fizzier? Top your sunrise with sparkling water or club soda for a refreshing finish. You can also change up the glasses. While a highball or Collins glass is traditional, go for a rocks glass, stemless wine glass, coupe glass, or hurricane glass for a more dramatic option.
What can I serve with a tequila sunrise?
Depending on the time of day you're serving a Tequila Sunrise, there are plenty of pairing options to showcase its bright, citrusy flavor. For brunch, serve it alongside any of the classics, from omelets and quiche to hearty breakfast casseroles, pancakes, French toast, or even a simple spread of pastries and muffins. Its tangy sweetness cuts through richer dishes and complements lighter bites just as well.
For a midday refresher, pair a Tequila Sunrise with fresh fruit, avocado toast, shrimp cocktail, chips and guacamole, scones, or tea sandwiches for a light bite, or Mexican-inspired dishes like tacos, quesadillas, or nachos for a spicy contrast that pairs well with the tequila. You can also serve the cocktail with picnic-friendly dishes or with fresh seafood right off the grill. Whether you're hosting brunch or enjoying a relaxed afternoon snack, a Tequila Sunrise is versatile enough to shine with a variety of dishes.