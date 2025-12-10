Classic 3-Ingredient Tequila Sunrise Recipe

Refreshing, citrusy, and finished with a subtle sunrise-inspired hue, the Tequila Sunrise is a classic cocktail that never goes out of style. There's no denying its appeal — it's fruit-forward, bright, and versatile enough to sip at a weekend brunch or enjoy on the patio late afternoon. It's also the kind of drink you can mix up year-round, all without any special equipment or hard-to-find ingredients. With its balanced profile from tangy orange juice, smooth tequila, and sweet-tart, pretty-in-pink grenadine, it's a crowd-pleasing choice for just about any occasion.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "A Tequila Sunrise is my ultimate brunch cocktail — fresh orange juice is made just a little bit more special with that touch of grenadine, and tequila transforms the drink into something celebratory without being overwhelming." It's a drink that's as eye-catching as it is delicious, but rest assured that the beautiful ombre effect can be achieved with equipment no more complicated than a spoon.