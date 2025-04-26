12 High Protein Vegetables You Might Be Overlooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that eating a range of vegetables is recommended for a balanced diet. Whether it's as a side or as an integral part of your meal — think salads — veggies play an important role. But "protein-rich" isn't an adjective that usually comes to mind when discussing vegetables. Even for some folks who are plant based, roasted and raw veggies play bit parts where protein-packed mains like meat, fish, eggs, and poultry maintain a starring role. When it comes to the amount of protein in vegetables, many of us picture vegetables as a side dish to a more protein-rich main, such as meat, fish, eggs, or a plant-based protein.

However, there are many plant-based ingredients that can provide a healthy protein-burst to your meals — including beans, peas, and lentils, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Getting protein from plant-based sources is a great way to increase your plant points, which can benefit gut health as well as provide you with important vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Whether you're attempting to maximize your protein consumption, trying to make your plant-based diet richer in protein, or simply curious about the nutrient content of your current veggie intake, here are some high-protein vegetables you might be overlooking.