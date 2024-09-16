Bacon Is Your Secret For The Best Grilled Corn On The Cob Ever
Most people would agree that any food wrapped in bacon – green beans with a caramelized bacon sash, for example – is delicious, and grilled bacon-wrapped corn on the cob is no exception. Reminiscent of an indulgent state fair food, this tasty handheld corn with a meat-lovers twist doesn't disappoint. The crispiness of the salty bacon pairs perfectly with the juiciness of the sweet corn, while the grill gives it an enjoyably smoky flavor. It's also super easy to make; in about 30 minutes (10 minutes prep, 20 minutes or slightly longer to cook) you'll be ready to serve your family and friends a delicious, savory treat that's satisfying enough to be a meal in itself.
To make this crispy pork-encased corn, start by removing the husks and silk. For the best-tasting corn, try Bobby Flay's simple hacks for perfectly grilled corn on the cob. Next, wrap strips of uncooked bacon around the cobs — some people prefer to leave some of the corn showing by using only two or three strips of bacon, while true bacon lovers might choose to wrap the cob entirely. Once your grill has preheated to medium, set the cobs directly on the grill with the bacon seams on the grates to prevent them from unwrapping. If you find the bacon is falling off the corn, try using toothpicks to secure it. Turn the corn every five minutes or so until each side has crisped up nicely.
Boost the flavor with extra toppings
To make your bacon-wrapped corn on the cob truly your own, put a twist on it with some additional ingredients, like some of Marcus Samuelsson's favorite toppings for corn on the cob. As if bacon wasn't enough, you can kick things up a notch with the addition of spices, herbs, and peppers.
Turn it into elote, akaMexican street corn, by adding fragrant ingredients like cojita (or feta) cheese, cilantro, lime juice, and chili powder. After grilling the corn wrapped in bacon, brush the cobs with mayonnaise, and add your flavorful toppings to give your corn that tasty, creamy elote flavor. Of course, if you find the corn hard to eat with all these extra toppings, don't be afraid to cut it off the cob and eat it in a bowl like esquites (street corn salad). For a version that's lighter on the toppings, try just sprinkling the pork-encased corn with chili powder or mild seasoned salt before grilling it.
Use hot peppers to boost the spiciness even more. When wrapping the corn, lay a few slices of jalapeños on top of the bacon so the peppers get rolled into the corn. You can also add some basil or cilantro for extra flavor and a hint of sweetness. The grill will bring out a tasty charred flavor in the jalapeños that tastes incredible with the smoky bacon and sweet corn.