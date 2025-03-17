Cook Your Broccoli This Way For Maximum Flavor

Broccoli is a divisive vegetable; some people love its tangy undertones, while others can't stand its sulfurous bitterness. Though you can downplay its less pleasant flavors by giving your broccoli the cacio e pepe treatment, the best way to beat the bitterness is by adjusting your cooking technique. Boiling or steaming helps to soften its sharp astringence, but these methods can also lead to a bland and mushy side dish. The trick to preparing the best-tasting broccoli, with a crunchy-yet-tender texture, is to roast it in olive oil.

Whether it's made it in the oven or on the stovetop, roasted broccoli takes on a nutty, borderline-sweet flavor, transforming this controversial brassica from a lackluster side dish to the star of the show. When tossed in olive oil and introduced to high heat, broccoli undergoes something called the Maillard reaction. You can see this happen in real time as the broccoli begins to crisp and turn brown where it makes direct contact with the heated surface.

As this reaction takes place, the natural sugars present in your broccoli begin to caramelize, which is what causes those delectably crunchy brown spots. The heat also breaks down some of the structures that make broccoli bitter, rounding out those sulphurous flavors into notes of pleasant earthiness. Roasting is also an excellent way to prevent frozen broccoli from getting soggy while infusing the floral green veggie with additional flavor. Heat doesn't just caramelize; it also blooms seasonings and marries them to the rest of the dish to achieve maximum deliciousness.