Thomas Jefferson's Favorite Vegetable Was A Simple, Classic Choice

Thomas Jefferson, besides writing the Declaration of Independence and serving as the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809, was an avid farmer who was scrupulous in his record keeping of the various fruits and vegetables that were grown there over the years. One of his favorite fruits was the papaw, the largest edible fruit in North America. He liked the fruit enough to grow papaw trees, but he reserved much more growing space for a simple vegetable that was his absolute favorite: English peas.

Jefferson grew 15 different varieties at Monticello — Jefferson's plantation in Charlottesville, Virginia — using enslaved people to tend and harvest the vegetables for him. Among the varieties he had planted was the fast-growing, but unfortunately now extinct, Charlton Hotspur, which he also planted at his Paris vegetable garden when he was Minister to France between 1785 and 1789. At Monticello, he even participated in an annual contest with his neighbors to see who could produce the earliest pea harvest with the winner hosting a dinner party featuring the peas.