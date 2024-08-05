Make The Foamiest Cocktails With One Ingredient (No Egg White Needed)

The combination of eggs and alcohol have a long history, going back at least to the Middle Ages in Europe. By the Golden Age of cocktails, which ran from the 1860s to the 1920s (ending with Prohibition in the United States), bartenders were incorporating raw egg whites into a variety of fizzes and sours that are still imbibed today. But it wasn't until the mid-2000s that a French chef, Joël Roessel, and a group of other foodies developed an amazing vegan replacement for egg whites. It's called aquafaba, and it's the liquid that canned chickpeas (AKA garbanzo beans) are packed in.

Advertisement

Roessel originally used aquafaba to make meringue, but it happens to double as a way to make delicious, super foamy cocktails. So whether you're vegan or just weirded out by raw eggs in your cocktail, use aquafaba in place of egg whites when making your next gin fizz or whiskey sour. It's a very easy ingredient to try (so long as you follow the right ratios), with a fascinating science behind it.