Which Legume Is Highest In Protein?

Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, or just enjoy the occasional meatless meal, ensuring you consume enough protein without eating any meat or dairy can be challenging. However, legumes provide plant-based protein along with a slew of other essential vitamins and minerals, such as fiber, iron, magnesium, and several types of B vitamins. Besides being packed with muscle-building protein, the nutrients in legumes can help regulate blood sugar and reduce gut issues, and are an important part of a heart-healthy diet. So, pass the legumes, right?

But what exactly is a legume? There are a lot of questions about this category of foods, like are legumes the same thing as beans, and which legume packs the most protein? For clarity, beans are a subtype of legume, so they are one of many plants that falls under the legume umbrella, which also includes peas, green beans, chickpeas, lentils, soybeans, and peanuts. If you're looking to utilize the legume that will provide you with the most plant-based protein, the winner by far is the soybean, a boiled cup of which contains about 31 grams of protein, per the USDA.

Of course, you may not be eating plain boiled soybeans on a regular basis. An 8-ounce cup of soy milk, for instance, provides you with 7 grams of protein. To put that into perspective, that's the same amount of protein you get from 1 ounce of chicken, beef, turkey, pork, or lamb. Meanwhile, one chicken egg has 6 grams. Eating a ½ cup of fresh or frozen edamame, which is a type of soybean, offers 8 grams of protein. Clearly, this legume rivals animal products that are known to be protein powerhouses.