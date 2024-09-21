The Chickpea Swap That Gives Your Hummus A Southwestern Flair
Hummus is an iconic Mediterranean bean dip made from a relatively short list of simple ingredients. The traditional version combines the smooth flavor of chickpeas with the nuttiness of tahini (ground sesame paste), the acidity of lemon juice, and the richness of olive oil. Chickpeas have been the backbone of hummus since at least the Medieval era when the dish was first mentioned in the Middle Eastern cookbook "Kitab Wasf al-Atima al-Mutada." However, chickpeas aren't the only beans worth incorporating in hummus. Black beans lend a Southwestern flair to this renowned dip.
When you make the swap from chickpeas to black beans, the resulting dish will retain enough hummus-like qualities to be distinctive from common black bean dip. That said, black bean hummus doesn't taste like regular classic hummus; chickpeas are mild and nutty, while black beans are slightly earthy and sweet. The difference informs the flavor of this fusion delight, which also happens to be smoother and creamier than traditional hummus thanks to the softer texture of black beans.
Another perk of black bean hummus is its customizable nature. Several of the common ingredients that upgrade canned beans can be a great choice for toothsome toppings on Southwestern-style hummus. This could be as simple as minced garlic, cilantro, paprika, or sliced jalapeños, but extra flavors of the Southwest could be coaxed out with sour cream, pico de gallo, or slivers of avocado.
How to make Southwestern-style black bean hummus
If you've ever made classic hummus, you'll be glad to know that making the Southwestern-style version is as easy as swapping in a 15-ounce can of black beans for the same size can of chickpeas then adding your favorite Southwestern-style spices. Best of all, it only takes five to 10 minutes to make, just like traditional hummus.
Start by mincing a clove of garlic in a food processor. Then drain and rinse your can of beans and add them to the processor bowl, along with salt, ground cumin, and any other spices you're using. Process until a gritty paste is formed, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Then add your liquid ingredients to the processor: a few tablespoons of lemon or lime juice combined with water, tahini, and extra-virgin olive oil. Process until everything is smooth, then chill for half an hour to thicken slightly, or serve at room temperature.
What to do with Southwestern black bean hummus
There are countless ways to eat Southwestern-style black bean hummus. Like the classic, it's a perfect dip, but don't feel limited to dunking only Mediterranean-style pita bread or falafel into it. In addition to these standards, try tortilla chips or veggies (raw or roasted!). Black bean hummus also excels as a spread just like classic hummus does. Spread a dollop on a sandwich or your favorite breakfast burrito recipe and savor the creamy texture and savory notes it brings.
Finally, try your Southwestern-style hummus as the crowning glory of dishes that typically shine with the addition of toppings. Finish a Southwestern omelet with a scoop of black bean hummus, or send a kale and sweet potato salad into a whole new world. Grain bowls are nearly tailor-made for Southwestern-style hummus, where the dip can provide a welcome creaminess in the case of drier components, not to mention that earthy richness of flavor.
Homemade black bean hummus should stay fresh in the fridge for three to four days. (It's the store-bought hummus that lasts up to a week.) We suggest not worrying, though, as lingering leftovers likely won't be an issue when it comes to this versatile and delectable dish.