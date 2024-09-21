The Chickpea Swap That Gives Your Hummus A Southwestern Flair

Hummus is an iconic Mediterranean bean dip made from a relatively short list of simple ingredients. The traditional version combines the smooth flavor of chickpeas with the nuttiness of tahini (ground sesame paste), the acidity of lemon juice, and the richness of olive oil. Chickpeas have been the backbone of hummus since at least the Medieval era when the dish was first mentioned in the Middle Eastern cookbook "Kitab Wasf al-Atima al-Mutada." However, chickpeas aren't the only beans worth incorporating in hummus. Black beans lend a Southwestern flair to this renowned dip.

When you make the swap from chickpeas to black beans, the resulting dish will retain enough hummus-like qualities to be distinctive from common black bean dip. That said, black bean hummus doesn't taste like regular classic hummus; chickpeas are mild and nutty, while black beans are slightly earthy and sweet. The difference informs the flavor of this fusion delight, which also happens to be smoother and creamier than traditional hummus thanks to the softer texture of black beans.

Another perk of black bean hummus is its customizable nature. Several of the common ingredients that upgrade canned beans can be a great choice for toothsome toppings on Southwestern-style hummus. This could be as simple as minced garlic, cilantro, paprika, or sliced jalapeños, but extra flavors of the Southwest could be coaxed out with sour cream, pico de gallo, or slivers of avocado.

