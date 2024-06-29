Ingredients That Will Take Canned Beans Up A Notch

Many of us have cans of beans in our pantries: kidney beans, garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas), black beans, pinto beans, navy beans, black eyed peas, red beans, and so on. We also all have bags of beans in the pantry too, but it feels like the cans get used more even though there are taste drawbacks. This is because we are very busy! Preparing dried beans can take more time than we have, especially on chaotic days. But don't worry. There are many ways you can take them from boring to delicious.

In general, beans are an excellent addition to any meal and are often the star of the show themselves. They are vegetarian, affordable, used in many different cultural dishes, and packed with protein and fiber. (But it doesn't stop kids from reciting that popular rhyme about beans). Still, canned beans are all of these; they're also convenient. However, they do lack a robust flavor and can even taste like the can. Sometimes, there's too much salt. Yes, there are low-salt versions of canned beans, but it still can be an issue. Here are some ways you can elevate your canned beans so they'll taste better than you expect.