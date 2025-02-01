For A Black Bean Burger With Better Texture, Smash It
Wondering what to do with the dried black beans or can of black beans in your pantry? A scrumptious black bean burger might be the perfect solution, and with a simple tip, you can recreate the experience of biting into a juicy, meaty burger while avoiding a dense, crumbly disaster. Just smashing your black bean burger patties transforms their mushy texture into a mouthwatering appeal. Just as you would smash burger patties for a classic smash burger, the thin patties with a maximized surface area allow for crispier edges and a desirable mouthfeel.
To achieve this, divide the bean mixture into small portions and roll them into tight balls. Place each ball between parchment paper sheets and firmly smash them using a heavy object, such as a cast iron skillet, until thin. This process spreads the patty out, setting the stage for optimal cooking with an increased surface area. When these thin bean patties hit a hot skillet, they develop a deeply browned crust on the bottom due to the Maillard reaction, creating a satisfying contrast between the crispy exterior and the flavor-packed, tender interior.
Other tricks for a meatier bean burger
To create a bean burger with a substantial, meat-like texture, there are a few more techniques that can make all the difference and will even have the most ardent bean burger skeptics craving this animal-free version. First, a brief bake to remove excess moisture could prevent mushy patties. Adding umami-rich ingredient, such as soy sauce or mushrooms, helps develop deeper, meatier flavors.
The binding agents are equally important, and with ingredients such as eggs, flaxseeds, chia seeds, oats, and many more plant-based binders, the bean burger patty will hold well together. Incorporating some finely chopped nuts or pepitas can introduce varied textures and healthy fats that mimic the satisfying mouthfeel of meat. When seasoning, don't shy away from savory spices or even a plant-based "beef" bouillon to yield the aromas and flavors of a classic burger. So, skip that takeout order with a "meaty," flavorsome black bean burger from the convenience of your kitchen — your body, taste buds, and wallet with thank you!