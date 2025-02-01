For A Black Bean Burger With Better Texture, Smash It

Wondering what to do with the dried black beans or can of black beans in your pantry? A scrumptious black bean burger might be the perfect solution, and with a simple tip, you can recreate the experience of biting into a juicy, meaty burger while avoiding a dense, crumbly disaster. Just smashing your black bean burger patties transforms their mushy texture into a mouthwatering appeal. Just as you would smash burger patties for a classic smash burger, the thin patties with a maximized surface area allow for crispier edges and a desirable mouthfeel.

To achieve this, divide the bean mixture into small portions and roll them into tight balls. Place each ball between parchment paper sheets and firmly smash them using a heavy object, such as a cast iron skillet, until thin. This process spreads the patty out, setting the stage for optimal cooking with an increased surface area. When these thin bean patties hit a hot skillet, they develop a deeply browned crust on the bottom due to the Maillard reaction, creating a satisfying contrast between the crispy exterior and the flavor-packed, tender interior.