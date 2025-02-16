What Type Of Beans Do You Use To Make Authentic Jamaican Rice And Peas

Making authentic Jamaican rice and beans can be achieved with canned beans as well as dried beans. If you opt for dried beans, soak them overnight to ensure that they're super soft and ready to cook in with your rice and beans. Beans that are not well-soaked will ruin the dish, so aim for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours of soaking before you begin, or make use of a pressure cooker to save some time. If you're looking for convenience, grab some canned kidney beans, but don't drain the liquid from the can because the starchiness will add some thickness to the rice. The flavor and texture of canned kidney beans aren't as potent as the traditional soaked beans method, but compensating with spices and the other flavors in the pot can still offer a delicious and comforting bowl of rice and peas.

One key marker of good rice and peas is the rich reddish color. If using canned beans, including the liquid will help retain that deeper color. With dried beans, the legumes' color will naturally seep into the dish even after soaking. You also shouldn't shy away from spice. The heat from the scotch bonnet pairs well with kidney beans as it creates added smokiness. Scotch bonnets are a quintessential ingredient in most Jamaican recipes calling on spice, but the trick is to never (ever) burst the pepper. This could risk overpowering the dish, rendering it too spicy since the pepper's interior is where most of its fiery heat resides.