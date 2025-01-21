What Type Of Mushroom Is Best To Use In Soup?
Mushrooms are a protein-rich ingredient that adds unique umami depth to several kinds of dishes. They're delicious on their own, but you'll want to consider them a star ingredient for your next soup or pasta. The hardest part is deciding which mushroom will get the job done. The most popular option for many people is white button, as they're the most common and inexpensive type to find at the supermarket, perfect for people who only like a little taste of mushroom. However, the white button is rather muted in flavor compared to other varieties. Basic doesn't mean bad, but if you're looking for a truly mushroom-forward flavor, there are better options.
For more savory, clear broth soups, it's tough to compete with shiitake mushrooms. They're a staple in Japanese cuisine for the way they complement meat, vegetables, and sesame-based ingredients. You'll want to see them floating in a warm bowl of osumashi or sitting at your table for some beefy hotpot. Shiitake also play well with other mushrooms like enoki, which are common as a garnish. The versatility of these earthy and meaty mushrooms is endless. You'll just want to avoid eating shiitake raw.
You can find shiitake at most grocery stores and East Asian markets. To prepare them, gently rinse off any dirt and cut off the thin and dry stems. The flavor is in the caps, so be sure to sauté them before adding to whatever soup you're working on.
Other mushrooms that belong in your soup
Cremini mushrooms, aka "baby bellas," are a slightly stronger version of the white button. They're what most people will picture if the word "mushroom" appears in a recipe with their brown cap and white stem. You can slice them into uniform pieces because, unlike the shiitake, the stems are part of the appeal. Cremini tends to have a milder taste than other species while being a bit more forward than the white button. For those just dabbling into the culinary world of mushrooms, these are one of the best types to start experimenting with.
If wine and heavy cream are a part of your soup recipe, shiitake and cremini are still good choices, but don't overlook the porcini. Italian and French cuisine often gravitate toward the porcini for its nuttiness and obvious umami. It's the secret ingredient to Bobby Flay's beef jus, and dishes like cream of mushroom, risotto, polenta, and chicken marsala benefit from this species. The main drawback of porcini is that it's more seasonal, meaning it can be harder to locate and comes with a higher price tag. Whether you find them plain or dried, porcini belong in your pantry.