What Type Of Mushroom Is Best To Use In Soup?

Mushrooms are a protein-rich ingredient that adds unique umami depth to several kinds of dishes. They're delicious on their own, but you'll want to consider them a star ingredient for your next soup or pasta. The hardest part is deciding which mushroom will get the job done. The most popular option for many people is white button, as they're the most common and inexpensive type to find at the supermarket, perfect for people who only like a little taste of mushroom. However, the white button is rather muted in flavor compared to other varieties. Basic doesn't mean bad, but if you're looking for a truly mushroom-forward flavor, there are better options.

For more savory, clear broth soups, it's tough to compete with shiitake mushrooms. They're a staple in Japanese cuisine for the way they complement meat, vegetables, and sesame-based ingredients. You'll want to see them floating in a warm bowl of osumashi or sitting at your table for some beefy hotpot. Shiitake also play well with other mushrooms like enoki, which are common as a garnish. The versatility of these earthy and meaty mushrooms is endless. You'll just want to avoid eating shiitake raw.

You can find shiitake at most grocery stores and East Asian markets. To prepare them, gently rinse off any dirt and cut off the thin and dry stems. The flavor is in the caps, so be sure to sauté them before adding to whatever soup you're working on.