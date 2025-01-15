The Frozen Veggie To Add To Ramen For An Easy Instant Upgrade

You know the drill: It's late, you're hungry, and that styrofoam cup of instant ramen is calling your name. But sometimes plain noodles and that little seasoning packet just aren't enough. And, sometimes you want an easy meal that feels filling and nutritious. Enter frozen shelled edamame, a secret ingredient that you should be using in your instant ramen. These bright green gems pack a punch of plant-based protein, making your bowl feel just a little more grown-up and a lot more wholesome.

Adding edamame couldn't be easier. If you're tight on time, pop them in the microwave while your ramen noodles are boiling — they'll be ready by the time you're mixing in your broth. Or, toss them directly into the pot with your noodles and let them cook together. They'll soften perfectly, adding a pop of color and texture to your bowl. Plus, edamame brings a nutty sweetness that balances out the salty punch of the ramen seasoning.

As a bonus, they're healthy, hearty, and will make you feel like you've actually done some cooking. Aside from being a great source of plant-based protein, edamame has fiber and essential nutrients like folate, vitamin K, and iron, which support heart health, bone strength, and gut health. It also contains isoflavones, compounds that may help reduce certain symptoms of menopause(via Healthline). If you're aiming to level up your ramen game with minimal effort, and keep the whole thing plant-based, edamame is a for-sure green flag.