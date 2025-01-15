The Frozen Veggie To Add To Ramen For An Easy Instant Upgrade
You know the drill: It's late, you're hungry, and that styrofoam cup of instant ramen is calling your name. But sometimes plain noodles and that little seasoning packet just aren't enough. And, sometimes you want an easy meal that feels filling and nutritious. Enter frozen shelled edamame, a secret ingredient that you should be using in your instant ramen. These bright green gems pack a punch of plant-based protein, making your bowl feel just a little more grown-up and a lot more wholesome.
Adding edamame couldn't be easier. If you're tight on time, pop them in the microwave while your ramen noodles are boiling — they'll be ready by the time you're mixing in your broth. Or, toss them directly into the pot with your noodles and let them cook together. They'll soften perfectly, adding a pop of color and texture to your bowl. Plus, edamame brings a nutty sweetness that balances out the salty punch of the ramen seasoning.
As a bonus, they're healthy, hearty, and will make you feel like you've actually done some cooking. Aside from being a great source of plant-based protein, edamame has fiber and essential nutrients like folate, vitamin K, and iron, which support heart health, bone strength, and gut health. It also contains isoflavones, compounds that may help reduce certain symptoms of menopause(via Healthline). If you're aiming to level up your ramen game with minimal effort, and keep the whole thing plant-based, edamame is a for-sure green flag.
Other easy add-ins to boost your ramen
Edamame isn't the only frozen veggie that ramen pairs well with. Broccoli florets? Yes, please. They go straight into the boiling water and soak up all that delicious broth. Frozen corn, carrots, and peas are also great options — just microwave or simmer with your noodles for a burst of sweetness that complements the savory broth.
For a bigger protein boost, pre-cooked frozen shrimp is a game-changer. Toss them into the pot during the last few minutes of cooking for a ramen bowl that feels downright gourmet. For the ultimate comfort vibe, throw in a handful of frozen spinach. It wilts beautifully and adds a boost of nutrients without any fuss.
Let's not forget about the protein-packed jammy, soy marinated ramen egg — because no bowl is complete without that soft-boiled masterpiece perched on top. A classic plant-based option is firm or silken tofu (there are various different types of tofu), which you can add right out of the refrigerator into your hot ramen. Firm will hold its texture in the hot liquid, while a softer tofu can absorb the liquid for a more melty texture — it's totally up to your preference. With frozen veggies and proteins in your arsenal, you're just a few steps away from ramen that tastes like it came from your favorite noodle shop.