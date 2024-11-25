The Best Ways To Make Homemade Vegan Mayo According To An Expert

People have fiercely held opinions when it comes to mayo. Are you team "real" Hellmann's mayonnaise only or does Miracle Whip count in your book? Do you think mayo makes everything better or prefer pasta and potato salads made with vinegary dressings instead? Hot takes aside, most foodies can agree, it's a must-have condiment in any fridge. Luckily, although traditionally made mayo includes eggs, plenty of plant-based renditions exist. If you can't find or don't want to grab a vegan mayo from the grocery store, you can try easily making your own using one of two simple recipes.

This is according to an expert on such topics: chef, cookbook author, and TV host Priyanka Naik, who you might know from her appearances on the Food Network. Naik, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her expertise on vegan foods, says home chefs have two routes they can take to whip up a vegan version of mayo that tastes and performs just like the conventional condiment. Naik explains, "A homemade mayo can be made by blending together (with an immersion blender) aquafaba (the water from a can of chickpeas), olive oil, dijon mustard, salt, and grated garlic (optional). Or blending together silken tofu, white vinegar, dijon mustard, and salt." The route you take is largely up to personal preference, as well as what you're making to go with your homemade batch of mayo.