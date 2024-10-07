Add A Sweet Twist To Morning Scrambled Eggs With Corn
If you're tired of the same old scramble every morning, try an easy upgrade that hardly takes any extra time — a sprinkle of sautéed corn. Sweet, creamy, and skillet-friendly, corn lends scrambled eggs a welcome texture and a boost of flavor. When in season, fresh corn from the cob should have a place on your breakfast plate. Then, instead of adding a splash of milk or cream to your eggs before beating, scrape down the sides of your corn cob to release its liquid. It might sound strange, but this "milk" is packed with loads of sweet corn flavor that will kick your scrambled eggs up a notch.
Incorporating corn into your scrambled eggs is as easy as adding fresh corn kernels to a hot skillet and giving them a speedy sauté before pouring in your egg mixture. Just be sure to season to taste with salt and pepper. If fresh corn is out of season or you simply don't have the prep time, frozen kernels and canned corn work just as well using the same method. Uncertain about portion size? One ear of corn balances well with four large eggs.
More delicious ways to add corn to your scrambled eggs
Although delicious as is, corn is a great connecting ingredient to other flavors. To stay in the summer season with fresh corn, try adding fresh tomatoes, basil, and goat cheese. If you're hosting friends for breakfast (or serving breakfast for dinner), ramp up your preparation by grilling your corn first. Charred, smoky corn would pair perfectly with avocado, pico de gallo, and a dash of hot sauce in your scrambled eggs.
Speaking of heat, many elote (Mexican street corn) ingredients would knock a plate of eggs out of the ballpark. When your eggs have nearly finished cooking, add in a handful of salty cotija cheese and a dash of Tajín or chili powder. On the plate, finish your eggs with a sprinkle of cilantro leaves and a spritz of lime.
Taking inspiration from another country, the components of the popular Korean side dish corn cheese (corn, melty mozzarella, and green onions) can add an exciting scrambled egg spin with ingredients easily found in the fridge. For another Americanized idea, the classic side dish succotash, with lima beans (or green beans), sweet onions, and cherry tomatoes would also work well with eggs. Last but not least, try playing with the flavors of a new corn favorite: corn ribs. Deep-fried corn ribs are drizzled in honey butter, which is an easy, tasty way to sweeten up your breakfast scramble.