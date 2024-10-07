Add A Sweet Twist To Morning Scrambled Eggs With Corn

If you're tired of the same old scramble every morning, try an easy upgrade that hardly takes any extra time — a sprinkle of sautéed corn. Sweet, creamy, and skillet-friendly, corn lends scrambled eggs a welcome texture and a boost of flavor. When in season, fresh corn from the cob should have a place on your breakfast plate. Then, instead of adding a splash of milk or cream to your eggs before beating, scrape down the sides of your corn cob to release its liquid. It might sound strange, but this "milk" is packed with loads of sweet corn flavor that will kick your scrambled eggs up a notch.

Incorporating corn into your scrambled eggs is as easy as adding fresh corn kernels to a hot skillet and giving them a speedy sauté before pouring in your egg mixture. Just be sure to season to taste with salt and pepper. If fresh corn is out of season or you simply don't have the prep time, frozen kernels and canned corn work just as well using the same method. Uncertain about portion size? One ear of corn balances well with four large eggs.