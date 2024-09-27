The Simple Swap That Gives Corn Chowder A Smoky Flavor Without The Meat

Thick and creamy, chunky and a little sweet, corn chowder is a hearty, affordable soup that's been prevalent in the United States since the late 1800s. Although there are thousands, even millions, of recipes for corn chowder, many include bacon to add a smoky layer of flavor. But, what if you're a vegetarian or simply don't like pork? To get that depth of flavor without adding meat, all you have to do is add fire-roasted or grilled corn to your chowder.

Advertisement

In its most basic form, corn chowder consists of just a few ingredients: corn, onion, potatoes, water or stock, salt and pepper, and cream or half and half. While delicious in and of itself, many corn chowders today have a little extra oomph either in the form of a salty, smoky bacon base, added vegetables (such as the carrot, onion, and celery mirepoix base), or a peppery kick — which could mean something mild like a pinch of paprika, or a heat a little further up the Scoville scale such as red bell peppers or poblanos.