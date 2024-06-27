The Boiling Mistake That Causes Grey, Mushy Broccoli

Boiled broccoli is great either alone, with a drizzle of olive oil and seasonings, or as the landing pad for an ooey-gooey cheese sauce. The thing is, in its boiled form, this human-made invention has a bad reputation for being a mushy, greyish, dull-looking disappointment. If you grew up on broccoli like this (and assumed it just wasn't the veggie for you), you're not alone. However, the cause of this unappetizing state is not due to the vegetable itself but rather overcooking it, which, unfortunately, is very easy to do.

Believe it or not, boiled broccoli can be firm enough that it holds its shape and yields a pleasant crispness while still remaining tender enough that you don't have to chew it too long. There are multiple ways to cook broccoli and achieve these results, but when boiled, there is a relatively small window of time in which it can keep its color and crunch. Go over this time limit and you're going to have a limp crucifer on your hands. If you like your broccoli that way, then the following advice isn't for you. If you prefer it with more crispness and color, though, you can take advantage of two crucial tips for better broccoli: Boiling it for just the right amount of time and blanching it when it's done cooking.

