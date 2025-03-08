Julia Child's Tip For Picking The Best Asparagus

Beloved chef Julia Child has many cooking tips to make every meal a work of art. Her tips for consistently cooking basic vegetables perfectly have become essential for many home cooks. One thing Julia Child has proven is that giving the proper care to even the simplest aspects of cooking can make any dish sing. That applies even when picking out produce, especially with trickier ones like asparagus. Julia Child has a tip for that too from her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking": pick asparagus stalks that are firm and crisp with closed and compact tips. She also recommends picking asparagus stalks that are moist at the cut end specifically.

Julia Child's tips each have their own rhyme and reason. Asparagus with closed tips work best not just for appearance, but actually because these tips can be a good indicator of age. The older asparagus is, the more the tips open up and begin to dry out. Looking for asparagus with moisture at the cut ends can also indicate freshness, as asparagus shouldn't be dry texturally.

Child recommends you choose fatter stems as they are just as tender as thinner stems and are easier to handle due to their size, especially if the asparagus needs to be peeled. Combine this tip with Julia Child's tip for tender asparagus and even more inexperienced home cooks have the means to make something great from something simple. While there are several potential mistakes standing between you and perfect asparagus, starting with great produce can prove to be quite an advantage.