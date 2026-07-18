Nashville Hot Fish And Chips Recipe

When you hear the words "Nashville hot," a crispy and fiery chicken sandwich may come to mind. Drenched in Nashville hot sauce and loaded with plenty of other toppings, Nashville hot chicken in sandwich or other form is a truly satisfying indulgence. This kind of preparation doesn't need to be reserved for chicken, however. Turns out that battered and fried fish is an equally good (if not better) vehicle for that tasty Nashville hot glaze. My recipe for Nashville hot fish and chips might make you a convert, and you might not think of fish and chips the same way again.

What sets this Nashville hot fish and chips apart is that even with the zesty glaze, the fish stays super crispy without being heavily battered. A rice flour and cornstarch batter liquified with a bubbly lager creates a shattering crust, while applying the Nashville hot glaze in a thin layer with a pastry brush prevents the coating from getting soggy. You will also learn how to make perfect chips with a blanch and double-fry method. First, the potatoes are quickly boiled in vinegar-laced water, then given an initial fry to create a "skin" on the outside. The second fry completes the interior cooking, making them fluffy yet extra crispy and golden. A finishing toss with a fresh dill salt will make these chips so tasty you might want to have them all by themselves.