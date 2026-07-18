Nashville Hot Fish And Chips Recipe
When you hear the words "Nashville hot," a crispy and fiery chicken sandwich may come to mind. Drenched in Nashville hot sauce and loaded with plenty of other toppings, Nashville hot chicken in sandwich or other form is a truly satisfying indulgence. This kind of preparation doesn't need to be reserved for chicken, however. Turns out that battered and fried fish is an equally good (if not better) vehicle for that tasty Nashville hot glaze. My recipe for Nashville hot fish and chips might make you a convert, and you might not think of fish and chips the same way again.
What sets this Nashville hot fish and chips apart is that even with the zesty glaze, the fish stays super crispy without being heavily battered. A rice flour and cornstarch batter liquified with a bubbly lager creates a shattering crust, while applying the Nashville hot glaze in a thin layer with a pastry brush prevents the coating from getting soggy. You will also learn how to make perfect chips with a blanch and double-fry method. First, the potatoes are quickly boiled in vinegar-laced water, then given an initial fry to create a "skin" on the outside. The second fry completes the interior cooking, making them fluffy yet extra crispy and golden. A finishing toss with a fresh dill salt will make these chips so tasty you might want to have them all by themselves.
Gather the Nashville hot fish and chips ingredients
For your Nashville hot fish and chips you will need some thick-cut cod filets. Fresh filets are the best option, but most of the available cod in supermarkets is in frozen form. If you are using frozen and thawed filets, take extra care to blot off all excess moisture with paper towels before moving to the battering and frying steps. The batter for this recipe is made with white rice flour, cornstarch, baking powder, sea salt, and a light and crisp beer, such as a lager or pilsner. The beer adds carbonation to the batter which helps it to puff and crisp. I find that using the combination of rice flour and cornstarch yields the crispiest batter, while all-purpose flour makes for a heavier consistency. You will need peanut oil for frying the fish and chips (or another neutral, high-smoke point oil). Some of this hot oil gets added to the Nashville hot glaze to activate the spices and create a super smooth consistency. Glaze seasonings include plenty of cayenne pepper, brown sugar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and kosher salt. To make the chips, you will need Russet potatoes, white vinegar, kosher salt, and dill. I was taught long ago by a culinary school instructor to add vinegar when blanching potatoes for frying, as it helps to reduce the starch, prevent discoloration, and yield a crispier end product. The fresh dill is combined with the kosher salt to toss with the hot chips after their second fry.
Step 1: Peel the potatoes
Peel the potatoes and submerge them in a bowl of cold water
Step 2: Cut the potatoes into batons
Cut each potato into ¼-inch batons, returning the batons to the water as they are cut.
Step 3: Drain and rinse the potatoes
Drain and rinse the potato batons in a colander.
Step 4: Place the potatoes in a pot of water
Add the potatoes to a large heavy pot and cover with cold water about 1 inch above the batons.
Step 5: Add the vinegar and salt
Stir in the vinegar and 1 tablespoon of the salt and bring the water to a boil over high heat.
Step 6: Par-cook the potatoes
Par-cook for about 6 minutes, then carefully remove the fries to a wire rack set over kitchen towels. Allow to air-dry completely.
Step 7: Make the dill salt
Mix the remaining 2 tablespoons salt with the dill and set aside.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a fryer or Dutch oven to 325 F.
Step 9: Fry the par-cooked potatoes
Once the potatoes are dried, fry them in batches for about 5 minutes until they're still pale but a skin has formed on the exterior.
Step 10: Drain the fries on a rack
Transfer the fries back to the rack.
Step 11: Line a baking sheet with parchment and a rack
Line a baking sheet with parchment and set a rack over the top.
Step 12: Whisk together the dry ingredients for the batter
In a large bowl, whisk together 1 ½ cups of the rice flour, the cornstarch, baking powder, and sea salt.
Step 13: Whisk in the beer
Slowly whisk in the beer until the batter is smooth.
Step 14: Increase fryer heat to 375 F
Increase the fryer heat to 375 F.
Step 15: Dredge the fish filets
Add the remaining rice flour to a plate and dredge the fish filets until coated on all sides.
Step 16: Dip a filet in the batter
Dip one filet in the batter using tongs, lifting the filet up to allow excess batter to drip off.
Step 17: Lower the filet into the hot oil
Slowly lower the battered filet into the hot oil, moving it through the oil with the tongs to set the batter.
Step 18: Repeat with remaining filets
Repeat with the remaining filets.
Step 19: Cook until golden brown
Cook the fish for about 5 minutes until golden brown.
Step 20: Transfer the filets to the prepared rack
Remove the filets from the oil to the prepared rack.
Step 21: Mix the seasonings for the Nashville hot glaze
In a heat-safe bowl, mix together the cayenne, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, and salt.
Step 22: Add some of the hot fryer oil
Carefully ladle in ½ cup of the hot fryer oil and whisk until smooth.
Step 23: Double fry the chips
Add the par-cooked chips back into the hot oil for about 2 minutes until golden brown.
Step 24: Toss the chips with the dill salt
Remove the chips to a large heat-safe bowl and toss with the prepared dill salt.
Step 25: Brush the Nashville hot glaze on the fish
Finish the fish by using a pastry brush to carefully coat the crust with the Nashville hot glaze.
Step 26: Serve the Nashville hot fish and chips
Serve the fish immediately with the chips.
What can I serve with fish and chips?
Nashville Hot Fish And Chips Recipe
Our Nashville hot fish and chips recipe features crispy beer-battered and deep-fried cod coated in a fiery glaze and served with dill-salted french fries.
Ingredients
- For the chips
- 4 large Russet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 3 tablespoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
- 2 quarts peanut oil, for frying
- For the fish
- 2 cups white rice flour, divided
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt
- 1 (12-ounce) can lager beer
- 1 ½ pounds thick-cut boneless, skinless cod filets, patted dry with paper towels
- For the Nashville hot glaze
- 3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Peel the potatoes and submerge them in a bowl of cold water
- Cut each potato into ¼-inch batons, returning the batons to the water as they are cut.
- Drain and rinse the potato batons in a colander.
- Add the potatoes to a large heavy pot and cover with cold water about 1 inch above the batons.
- Stir in the vinegar and 1 tablespoon of the salt and bring the water to a boil over high heat.
- Par-cook for about 6 minutes, then carefully remove the fries to a wire rack set over kitchen towels. Allow to air-dry completely.
- Mix the remaining 2 tablespoons salt with the dill and set aside.
- Heat the oil in a fryer or Dutch oven to 325 F.
- Once the potatoes are dried, fry them in batches for about 5 minutes until they’re still pale but a skin has formed on the exterior.
- Transfer the fries back to the rack.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment and set a rack over the top.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 1 ½ cups of the rice flour, the cornstarch, baking powder, and sea salt.
- Slowly whisk in the beer until the batter is smooth.
- Increase the fryer heat to 375 F.
- Add the remaining rice flour to a plate and dredge the fish filets until coated on all sides.
- Dip one filet in the batter using tongs, lifting the filet up to allow excess batter to drip off.
- Slowly lower the battered filet into the hot oil, moving it through the oil with the tongs to set the batter.
- Repeat with the remaining filets.
- Cook the fish for about 5 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove the filets from the oil to the prepared rack.
- In a heat-safe bowl, mix together the cayenne, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, and salt.
- Carefully ladle in ½ cup of the hot fryer oil and whisk until smooth.
- Add the par-cooked chips back into the hot oil for about 2 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove the chips to a large heat-safe bowl and toss with the prepared dill salt.
- Finish the fish by using a pastry brush to carefully coat the crust with the Nashville hot glaze.
- Serve the fish immediately with the chips.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,845
|Total Fat
|116.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|73.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|154.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.6 g
|Total Sugars
|5.2 g
|Sodium
|1,977.6 mg
|Protein
|44.2 g
Can I make fish and chips without a fryer?
If you don't own a fryer or you prefer to do your frying on the stove, a Dutch oven is your best friend for this recipe. The most important element is to have an adequate depth of oil (2-3 inches) so that your fish and chips won't hit the bottom of the pot. Keeping that oil at a consistent temperature between 350 and 375 F is also tremendously important. Whereas a fryer will keep the oil temperature relatively stable, you will need to constantly monitor your oil in a Dutch oven. If the oil drops below 350 F, you risk having oily and soggy fish. Over 375 F runs the risk of over-browning or burning your batter before the fish is thoroughly cooked.
To help with temperature control and a perfectly crispy exterior, cook your fish filets in small batches (no more than 2 at a time). Carefully lower each battered filet into the hot oil using tongs or a fork and gently pull it through the oil to set the batter. This will also help to prevent splashing. When cooking your chips, the same ideas apply. Double fry your chips in small batches and take care when lowering into your Dutch oven.
Can I use a different type of fish or make any other substitutions?
My go-to for making fish and chips is typically cod, as it is both flaky and affordable. Although I adore halibut for battered and fried fish, it is often much more cost-prohibitive, and since it's seasonal, it can be hard to find at times. Atlantic halibut specifically is also a species that has been a victim of overfishing, making it not the best choice for responsible cooking and dining. Haddock is another tasty and flaky white fish choice, yet it is a bit softer in texture and has a stronger taste than cod. You could also experiment with thinner fish varieties like flounder, but these are usually better suited for pan-frying.
If you don't have the rice flour on hand and want to try using all-purpose in the batter mix, start by using ¼ cup less to make sure you keep the correct consistency. You also may need to adjust frying time, so keep a close eye on your fish for correct color and crispiness.
With the Nashville hot seasoning, feel free to increase the cayenne if you want a real fire on the palate. You could also incorporate a bit of adobo sauce from a can of chipotle peppers. Chipotles in adobo are one of my favorite canned ingredients to have on hand for adding a boost of flavor to so many different preparations. Along with spicy and smoky chipotle peppers soaking in the sauce, there is additional flavor from other dried peppers, so you can get a lot of bang from even a small addition to your glaze.