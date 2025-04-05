The Best Beer Styles For Flavorful Beer-Battered Fish

Whether you're welcoming in some warmer weather, craving one of your favorite comfort foods, or hosting friends who abstain from red meat, sometimes life just calls for a fish fry. When fried just right, beer-battered fish strikes the perfect balance between a tender, flaky interior and a crisp, crunchy coating. But did you know the beer in beer-battered fish does more than provide a convenient excuse to crack open a cold one? First, the combination of cold beer, baking soda, and piping hot oil allows the breaded coating to puff up beautifully. Second, in the same way you might add a dash of malt vinegar to your fish and chips, you want your fish fry to take on the malty flavor of the beer.

Because the beer you use influences the flavor of your fish fry, it's important to choose your beer wisely. So which beer is best? To find the answer, we went straight to the professionals. Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, Kory Foltz, the Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, shared that it actually depends on the kind of fish you're frying — and how much of it you want to taste. "If you want the beer to add flavor without overwhelming the delicate taste of the fish, light beers like pilsners or lagers keep the batter neutral and let the fish shine," he says. Pilsners, lagers, and pale ales can all offer a strong malty taste without overpowering the fish.