Sweet and Spicy Korean Fried Popcorn Chicken Recipe

Fried chicken is a beloved comfort food found in so many different cultures. In fact, some of the most popular styles of fried chicken are a melting pot of different culinary influences. On the rise in popularity here in the U.S. is the Korean style of fried chicken, distinguished from American fried chicken by an ultra-crispy outer shell as the result of a double-fry in hot oil. This external crispiness comes from a thin, potato starch-based batter which first seals the juices into the chicken, then gets a crackling crunch from a second fry at a higher temperature. The hot fried chicken is coated with a sweet and spicy glaze making it extra finger-licking great.

Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her version of sweet and spicy Korean fried popcorn chicken with a side of vibrant radish pickles. Kinnaird prefers using boneless and skinless chicken thighs for this recipe, which she first brines to maximize both flavor and moisture content in the meat. The bite-sized cuts cook quickly and make for a perfect appetizer, snack, or light meal. The chicken is finished with a zesty gochujang-based sauce that works as both a glaze and a dip for the crunchy chicken nuggets.