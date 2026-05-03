Ditch The Chicken: Use Fish For Your Next Nashville Hot Sandwich And Thank Us Later

If spicy food is your love language, what's not to love about a Nashville hot chicken sandwich? Breaded, perfectly seasoned fried chicken cutlets are drenched in a rich and savory butter-based hot sauce and served on fluffy brioche buns with homemade coleslaw, pickles, and mayo. Your love for this combination of flavors may inspire you to give the Nashville hot treatment to other top-choice proteins, like fish. Believe it or not, Nashville hot fish sandwiches prove to be just as tasty as the iconic chicken classic that started it all.

To make your own, first follow some pro tips for building the perfect fish sandwich and choose the right type of fish for the job. Due to the excessive amounts of handling, frying, and coating this recipe requires, your best bet is to choose a sturdy white fish such as halibut, cod, or haddock. Once your filets are portioned, cleaned, and ready to use, you're prepared to make deliciously flaky Nashville hot fish sandwiches. Luckily, if you already know how to make Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, the process for making a delicious, fish-based alternative is quite similar.

Simply dredge your fish filets in a buttermilk beer batter loaded with spices, or in a flour, egg, and breadcrumb combo before frying. After brushing each piece of fish in a signature homemade hot sauce, choose the right toppings to better complement this one-of-a-kind alternative sandwich.