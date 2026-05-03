Ditch The Chicken: Use Fish For Your Next Nashville Hot Sandwich And Thank Us Later
If spicy food is your love language, what's not to love about a Nashville hot chicken sandwich? Breaded, perfectly seasoned fried chicken cutlets are drenched in a rich and savory butter-based hot sauce and served on fluffy brioche buns with homemade coleslaw, pickles, and mayo. Your love for this combination of flavors may inspire you to give the Nashville hot treatment to other top-choice proteins, like fish. Believe it or not, Nashville hot fish sandwiches prove to be just as tasty as the iconic chicken classic that started it all.
To make your own, first follow some pro tips for building the perfect fish sandwich and choose the right type of fish for the job. Due to the excessive amounts of handling, frying, and coating this recipe requires, your best bet is to choose a sturdy white fish such as halibut, cod, or haddock. Once your filets are portioned, cleaned, and ready to use, you're prepared to make deliciously flaky Nashville hot fish sandwiches. Luckily, if you already know how to make Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, the process for making a delicious, fish-based alternative is quite similar.
Simply dredge your fish filets in a buttermilk beer batter loaded with spices, or in a flour, egg, and breadcrumb combo before frying. After brushing each piece of fish in a signature homemade hot sauce, choose the right toppings to better complement this one-of-a-kind alternative sandwich.
Tips for making the most delicious Nashville hot fish sandwiches at home
When it comes to dressing these tasty fish sandwiches in delectable toppings, you need to be mindful so you don't choose foods that will mask the mild flavor of your fish. To keep the same flavor profile as a typical Nashville hot chicken sandwich, top your fish with a light smear of mayonnaise and an even layer of bread and butter pickles. If you want to put a spin on the classic, skip the mayo and use tartar sauce instead. Better yet, make a spicy tartar sauce upgrade by mixing in jalapeños for extra heat.
Additionally, feel free to add more crunch to your sandwich with a homemade coleslaw. However, always make sure to cut your own vegetables and avoid pre-bagged mixes to give it a fresh flavor and a more complementary texture. Whether you go for mayo, tartar sauce, or coleslaw, choose your favorite creamy addition to balance the spicy taste of Nashville's signature hot sauce. While there are variations, it's usually made with butter or leftover frying oil, spices, and brown sugar.
Instead of coleslaw, you can also top your sandwiches with hot sauce, yellow mustard, and raw onion slices. You can also add sliced American cheese. Lastly, instead of serving your fried fish on buttery brioche rolls, try sliced white bread for better handling.