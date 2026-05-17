For The Best Fried Fish, Reach For This Type Of Oil

Crunchy and golden-brown on the outside yet incredibly juicy and tender on the inside, fried fish is a go-to comfort food for many. It gets even better when served with french fries and tartar sauce on the side. But frying fish properly requires a certain level of skill. While letting the batter rest in the fridge overnight is an easy tip Gordon Ramsay uses for crispier fried fish, the type of oil you use can actually make or break the dish. For the best results, you'll want to use peanut oil.

In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Allie Hagerty, a food blogger and the recipe creator behind Seasoned & Salted, said that she swears by peanut oil for frying fish. "It has a smoke point around 450 degrees, a really clean neutral flavor that lets the fish actually taste like fish, and it produces a genuinely great crust," Hagerty pointed out. She elaborated that peanut oil shines even when you're making several other sides to serve with the fish, like hushpuppies, okra, or fries, all of which require frying. That's because peanut oil holds up well through multiple batches of frying. "It stays stable, maintains temperature well between batches, and does not transfer flavors from one thing to the next," Hagerty, who is also a second-generation fishmonger, added.

At the same time, Chip Carter, who produces and hosts the National TV, YouTube, and Classroom series "Where The Food Comes From," also expressed a strong preference for peanut oil when it comes to frying fish or anything else for that matter. "It does not impart its own flavor but it certainly enhances others. Nothing's going to give you crispy perfection like peanut oil," Carter told Chowhound.