The Popular Fish You're Better Off Avoiding Due To Severe Overfishing

Atlantic halibut is considered a fancy fish: With a mild taste, a hint of sweetness, and a firm texture, you'll often find it on the menu at higher-end restaurants, or generally with a higher price tag if you're looking to buy some to cook at home. But even if price isn't a concern for you, there's a good reason to avoid it: The number of Atlantic halibut in the wild has dwindled (although farmed versions are generally a more sustainable option).

The U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration considers wild Atlantic halibut to be overfished, while the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program put it on a list of fish to avoid eating. The problems go back over a century: Some 200 years ago, the fish was considered a nuisance for New England and Maritime Canadian fishers, but that changed in the late 1800s. Atlantic halibut became popular in both Europe and North America, and throughout the 1900s, the fish's population (usually off the eastern U.S. and Canadian coasts) plummeted. In 2010, its population was just 10% of what it was in the 1960s (via CBC).

Halibut can grow to be seriously large fish: The average catch is around 24 pounds and fish over 400 pounds aren't unheard of. But getting big takes them time: Female halibut need ten years just to hit sexual maturity, so if they're getting fished out before that point, they're not reproducing, making it difficult for them to repopulate.