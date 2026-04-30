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The wedge salad is a classic American steakhouse staple, and for good reason. The old-school wedge consists of a crisp, intact, quartered head of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and onions all drizzled with a creamy, bleu cheese-studded dressing. It's a simple yet dressy appetizer or side dish that offers cool and fresh flavors culinarily contrasting their sizzling steak counterparts (the steak is technically optional, but it does make for a perfect pairing).

There's a lot of contested history around the wedge salad and how it specifically became a steakhouse staple, mostly centered around credited invention and first menu appearance. The one thing that is not contested is the steakhouse responsible for putting this salad on the global menu map: Delmonico's. This New York City establishment is widely considered ground zero for many early-to-mid 20th century fine dining trends, and at the very least, it no doubt popularized the wedge salad we all know and love today.

As much as I love a good steak, I absolutely don't need one present to thoroughly enjoy a steakhouse wedge. To honor the traditional elements of the iconic salad in this old-school bleu cheese wedge salad recipe, I made sure to include a creamy-tangy homemade bleu cheese dressing and crispy frizzled onions in addition to the iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and bacon.