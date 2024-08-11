What Is The Mystery Fish In Your Fish And Chips?

Fish and chips is a classic seafood dish served at many restaurants, thanks to its straightforward cooking process and compelling crunch that gives way to tender, flaky flesh. It's just fish that is coated in batter and deep-fried, then served with a side of French fries, which are called "chips" because of the street food's close ties to the United Kingdom (in the U.K., fries are referred to as chips).

While some fried foods use breading as a coating, you'll usually find the fish for this dish dipped in a liquid batter. Since milder species are most often used, the batter holds much of the flavor — that's why it's not surprising to see ingredients like beer or various spices added to kick the batter up a notch. When it comes to the dish's main component, you'll most often see a white fish, like cod, as the preferred fillet, but other types can be used. Choosing the right fish all comes down to flavor and texture, plus these varieties tend to be more affordable than some others.