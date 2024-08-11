What Is The Mystery Fish In Your Fish And Chips?
Fish and chips is a classic seafood dish served at many restaurants, thanks to its straightforward cooking process and compelling crunch that gives way to tender, flaky flesh. It's just fish that is coated in batter and deep-fried, then served with a side of French fries, which are called "chips" because of the street food's close ties to the United Kingdom (in the U.K., fries are referred to as chips).
While some fried foods use breading as a coating, you'll usually find the fish for this dish dipped in a liquid batter. Since milder species are most often used, the batter holds much of the flavor — that's why it's not surprising to see ingredients like beer or various spices added to kick the batter up a notch. When it comes to the dish's main component, you'll most often see a white fish, like cod, as the preferred fillet, but other types can be used. Choosing the right fish all comes down to flavor and texture, plus these varieties tend to be more affordable than some others.
White fish is most often used for fish and chips
The perfect fish and chips recipe needs balance. Since batter is so savory and salty, the fish should be one that complements those flavors well and doesn't overpower them. White fish, like cod, is mild-tasting, and some even consider it to have a slightly sweet flavor, which makes it an ideal anchor for the dish. It also happens to be celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's personal favorite. "For me, fish and chips screams cod," he said during a cooking demonstration for "The F Word," noting that it's "highly sustainable" and "delicious."
The fish's texture is equally important. Cod is flaky, but it doesn't fall apart when fried. When it's cooked, the white fish won't disintegrate, and it also contains enough moisture that it won't risk drying out. In fact, it's so easily devoured and tender enough that you don't need a knife to slice it up. One reason cod might be so popular for fish and chips is that it's a relatively cost-effective option: Toast notes that restaurants were paying an average of $7.26 per pound for it in August 2023. However, SeafoodSource reports that the Atlantic cod supply appears to be shrinking, which is driving prices up.
Haddock and pollock are other popular options for fish and chips
Cod may be one of the more ubiquitous options for its flavor, texture, and cost, but if you can't get your hands on some, there are plenty of other white fish that will work great in this dish. Haddock is another very common type of fish because its flavor is also mild. It's considered even sweeter in flavor than cod, so it's an inspired alternative to coat with the batter. Still, you might find it doesn't have the same breakable, flaky texture that cod does.
Pollock falls somewhere between cod and haddock in both taste and texture, and for that reason, is another solid choice. It's tender and has plenty of moisture just like cod, but its flavor is richer and fattier — more similar to haddock. While it's not quite as beloved as other types of fish for this dish, it will certainly get the job done.