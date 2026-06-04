Crispy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings Recipe

No appetizer quite gets a party going like chicken wings. And, of course, there's certainly no shortage of wing flavors to choose from — Buffalo, habanero, Carolina Gold, Cajun, the list goes on. The beauty of chicken wings is that they are a blank canvas for taking on any flavor you want to dream up — to be truly delicious, however, they have got to be crispy. In this recipe, developer Julie Kinnaird shares her take on crispy lemon pepper chicken wings, served with a creamy feta and chive dipping sauce. These wings get their crispy and intensely-flavored exterior from a dry brine and homemade lemon pepper rub that makes all the difference. The wings are oven-roasted and glazed in a buttery lemon sauce before being doused with the lemon pepper spice.

According to Kinnaird, making your own lemon pepper seasoning is both simple and will provide much more flavor than commercial products. The secret is in toasting the lemon zest to really bring out and concentrate the intensity of the natural oils. Perfect for game days, potlucks, or anytime chicken wings sound particularly good, this crispy lemon pepper wings recipe will always deliver.