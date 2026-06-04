Crispy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings Recipe
No appetizer quite gets a party going like chicken wings. And, of course, there's certainly no shortage of wing flavors to choose from — Buffalo, habanero, Carolina Gold, Cajun, the list goes on. The beauty of chicken wings is that they are a blank canvas for taking on any flavor you want to dream up — to be truly delicious, however, they have got to be crispy. In this recipe, developer Julie Kinnaird shares her take on crispy lemon pepper chicken wings, served with a creamy feta and chive dipping sauce. These wings get their crispy and intensely-flavored exterior from a dry brine and homemade lemon pepper rub that makes all the difference. The wings are oven-roasted and glazed in a buttery lemon sauce before being doused with the lemon pepper spice.
According to Kinnaird, making your own lemon pepper seasoning is both simple and will provide much more flavor than commercial products. The secret is in toasting the lemon zest to really bring out and concentrate the intensity of the natural oils. Perfect for game days, potlucks, or anytime chicken wings sound particularly good, this crispy lemon pepper wings recipe will always deliver.
Gather the crispy lemon pepper chicken wings ingredients
This recipe for crispy lemon pepper chicken wings has three distinct parts, with some overlapping ingredients. You will first dry brine your wings in a mix of baking powder, cornstarch, kosher salt, and freshly cracked black pepper. The dry brine helps to reduce the moisture in the chicken skin for a crispier result. You will also make a lemon pepper rub and glaze for your wings. To make your lemon pepper seasoning, you will need lemons for zesting, more black pepper and kosher salt, brown sugar, garlic and onion powders, smoked paprika, and citric acid (a key ingredient in store-bought lemon pepper seasoning). To glaze the wings, you will make a simple sauce of melted unsalted butter, zest and juice from the leftover lemons. For the chicken wings themselves, purchase a mix of drums and flats for variety. Lastly, you will make a creamy feta dipping sauce made from plain Greek yogurt, feta cheese crumbles, honey, Tabasco, chives, and more of the freshly cracked black pepper.
Step 1: Fit a baking sheet with a rack
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and fit with a wire rack.
Step 2: Blot the wings dry
Blot the wings completely dry with paper towels.
Step 3: Toss the wings with a dry brine
Add the wings to a large bowl and toss with the baking powder, cornstarch, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper.
Step 4: Chill and dry the wings
Arrange the wings on the rack and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or up to 8 hours) to dry the skin.
Step 5: Make the dipping sauce
While the wings are drying, combine all dipping sauce ingredients except for the chives in a food processor bowl. Process until smooth.
Step 6: Stir the chives into the sauce
Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chives. Cover and chill until ready to use.
Step 7: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 200 F.
Step 8: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 9: Zest 2 of the lemons
Zest 2 of the lemons and spread the zest on the prepared baking sheet, reserving the lemons.
Step 10: Toast the zest
Toast the zest for 15 minutes, then cool on the baking sheet.
Step 11: Make the dry rub
To make the rub, combine the toasted zest, black pepper, salt, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and citric acid in a small bowl, rubbing together with your fingers.
Step 12: Increase the oven temperature
Increase the oven temperature to 425 F.
Step 13: Roast the wings
Place the wings in the oven and roast for 25 minutes, then flip and roast for another 25 minutes until the skin is golden and crisp.
Step 14: Make the lemon butter glaze
While the wings roast, zest and juice the remaining lemon, then whisk 1 tablespoon juice and 1 teaspoon zest into the melted butter in a large bowl.
Step 15: Toss the wings in the glaze
Toss the hot wings in the glaze immediately after removing from the oven.
Step 16: Sprinkle the wings with the dry rub
While the glaze is still wet, sprinkle ⅔ of the rub over the wings and toss.
Step 17: Plate the wings and sprinkle on more of the dry rub
Transfer the wings to a serving platter and sprinkle with some of the remaining rub.
Step 18: Serve the lemon pepper chicken wings with the dipping sauce
Serve the crispy lemon pepper chicken wings with the dipping sauce on the side and wedges of the reserved lemons, if desired.
What to serve with crispy lemon pepper wings
Crispy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings Recipe
These ultra-crispy lemon pepper chicken wings come coated with a lemon butter glaze, lemon pepper dry rub, and tangy feta sauce for dipping.
Ingredients
- For the chicken and dry brine
- 2 pounds chicken wings (flats and drums)
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- For the dipping sauce
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- For the rub and glaze
- 3 large lemons, divided
- 2 teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon citric acid
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and fit with a wire rack.
- Blot the wings completely dry with paper towels.
- Add the wings to a large bowl and toss with the baking powder, cornstarch, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper.
- Arrange the wings on the rack and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or up to 8 hours) to dry the skin.
- While the wings are drying, combine all dipping sauce ingredients except for the chives in a food processor bowl. Process until smooth.
- Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chives. Cover and chill until ready to use.
- Preheat the oven to 200 F.
- Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Zest 2 of the lemons and spread the zest on the prepared baking sheet, reserving the lemons.
- Toast the zest for 15 minutes, then cool on the baking sheet.
- To make the rub, combine the toasted zest, black pepper, salt, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and citric acid in a small bowl, rubbing together with your fingers.
- Increase the oven temperature to 425 F.
- Place the wings in the oven and roast for 25 minutes, then flip and roast for another 25 minutes until the skin is golden and crisp.
- While the wings roast, zest and juice the remaining lemon, then whisk 1 tablespoon juice and 1 teaspoon zest into the melted butter in a large bowl.
- Toss the hot wings in the glaze immediately after removing from the oven.
- While the glaze is still wet, sprinkle ⅔ of the rub over the wings and toss.
- Transfer the wings to a serving platter and sprinkle with some of the remaining rub.
- Serve the crispy lemon pepper chicken wings with the dipping sauce on the side and wedges of the reserved lemons, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|642
|Total Fat
|44.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|295.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.5 g
|Sodium
|882.2 mg
|Protein
|45.1 g
What is the key to extra-crispy wings?
Soggy chicken wings can really ruin a party, but with a few simple tricks you can have crisp wings every time. The most important step in making extra-crispy wings, according to Kinnaird, is the chilled air dry. Giving your wings time to fully dry allows extra moisture to evaporate from the surface and a crispier skin after frying. It is important to have your wings on a rack so that there is complete air circulation around the surface. The result is a tacky-feeling skin which is known as the pellicle, and in chicken wings, this slightly sticky film on the skin that forms is like glue for the glaze and rub.
The other key part of this recipe is the dry brine. Rather than soaking the wings in a brine before cooking, the dry brine helps to draw moisture out of the skin while still imparting a bit of seasoning. Kinnaird explains that the baking powder element of the brine reacts chemically with the chicken skin, causing little blisters or bubbles to form that will then become hard and crispy in the hot oil. The cornstarch in the brine also works to draw out moisture and seal in juices so that behind that crispy exterior is a juicy and lemony bite.
What is citric acid and how else can it be used?
Citric acid is a handy and versatile compound that is a beneficial addition to your spice cabinet. Often used as a preservative, citric acid is naturally found in citrus fruits and can even be used as a salt substitute. Kinnaird frequently uses citric acid for simple culinary tasks such as keeping fruits from turning brown or adding tang to dips. Adding just a pinch of citric acid to a few tablespoons of water makes a perfect coating for cut apples or pears to keep their flesh looking fresh and vibrant. A pinch of citric acid added to dips such as hummus, guacamole, or spinach artichoke will also keep colors stable and extend refrigerator life by a few days. Kinnaird also uses citric acid as a go-to cleaning scrub for cutting boards to remove strong odors or stains.
In this recipe for crispy lemon pepper chicken wings, there is plenty of lemon intensity from the toasted zest and buttery lemon glaze, but citric acid gives the wings a real pop. The tanginess and bright flavor of the citric acid elevates these wings and creates a perfect balance with the creamy and cooling feta dipping sauce.