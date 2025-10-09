Our Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich Is Crisp Perfection

A good fish sandwich has a perfect combination of toasty bread, creamy tartar sauce, slaw, and an ultra-crispy battered fish filet. In every bite, you get to enjoy a full range of texture and temperature contrasts, with a combination of sweet, tart, tangy, and savory flavors. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite crispy beer-battered fish sandwich with fennel slaw, and it checks all of the tasty boxes. Kinnaird starts by making a tartar sauce using mayo as a base (she loves the Kewpie brand), then adds piquant capers, sweet pickle relish, and a touch of malt vinegar as a nod to classic pub fish & chips. The fennel slaw is the crowning jewel of the sandwich, with a marriage of tart apple, sweet-sharp red onion, citrusy celery seed, and a touch of anise in the crispy fennel.

What makes this fish sandwich perfection, however, is the shatteringly crispy batter on the fish. Kinnaird uses white rice flour and cornstarch instead of regular wheat flour, adds some baking powder for lift, and a refreshing lager for carbonation to loosen the batter up. The result is the crispiest, crunchy crust, which keeps the fish moist inside without being heavy. Once you realize how easy it is to make a perfect fish sandwich at home, you will be thinking of any excuse to whip up a batch for friends, family — or just yourself!