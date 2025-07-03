This Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Recipe Is Fiery Hot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are lots of signs that a sandwich is going to be delicious, and recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse's Nashville hot chicken sandwich checks a lot of those boxes. It's stacked nice and tall, there are plenty of craggy, crispy edges, and the glaze is practically glistening. The meat to bread ratio is solid, and a few pickles poke out, promising a tangy contrast to the sweet and spicy glazed chicken.

Although you might be used to getting your fried chicken sandwiches from fast food chains, there's nothing like a homemade rendition. Plus, if you haven't had the chance to taste Nashville hot chicken, it's unlike anything else, and a worthwhile recipe to tackle. "While these sandwiches are a little bit messy to prepare (and a little messy to eat, in a great way), they're really special in that it's sometimes hard to emulate restaurant-quality dishes at home," Rosenhouse says. Nevertheless, she assures readers, "This one really gives you that traditional flavor and texture of a great hot chicken sandwich right out of your own kitchen, without any special tools or ingredients needed."