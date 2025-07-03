This Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Recipe Is Fiery Hot
There are lots of signs that a sandwich is going to be delicious, and recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse's Nashville hot chicken sandwich checks a lot of those boxes. It's stacked nice and tall, there are plenty of craggy, crispy edges, and the glaze is practically glistening. The meat to bread ratio is solid, and a few pickles poke out, promising a tangy contrast to the sweet and spicy glazed chicken.
Although you might be used to getting your fried chicken sandwiches from fast food chains, there's nothing like a homemade rendition. Plus, if you haven't had the chance to taste Nashville hot chicken, it's unlike anything else, and a worthwhile recipe to tackle. "While these sandwiches are a little bit messy to prepare (and a little messy to eat, in a great way), they're really special in that it's sometimes hard to emulate restaurant-quality dishes at home," Rosenhouse says. Nevertheless, she assures readers, "This one really gives you that traditional flavor and texture of a great hot chicken sandwich right out of your own kitchen, without any special tools or ingredients needed."
Gather the ingredients for Nashville hot chicken sandwiches
For the fried chicken component, get boneless, skinless chicken thighs, whole buttermilk, hot sauce, kosher salt, all-purpose flour, cayenne pepper, paprika, ground black pepper, baking powder, large eggs, and peanut or vegetable oil for frying. Next, to make the glaze, you'll need unsalted butter (softened), cayenne pepper, light or dark brown sugar, kosher salt, paprika, and garlic powder. Finally, to assemble the sandwiches, get brioche buns, mayonnaise, and pickles.
Step 1: Coat chicken with buttermilk marinade
In a large bowl, toss the chicken thighs with buttermilk, hot sauce, and salt.
Step 2: Chill chicken
Wrap tightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Step 3: Combine flour, baking powder, and spices
In a separate bowl or rimmed plate, whisk to combine the flour, cayenne pepper, paprika, black pepper, and baking powder.
Step 4: Move marinated chicken to plate
When the chicken has marinated for at least 2 hours, transfer to a separate plate, letting any excess buttermilk drip off back into the bowl.
Step 5: Combine remaining marinade with eggs
Add eggs to the residual buttermilk and whisk to combine.
Step 6: Prep baking sheets
Line a baking sheet with paper towels, and top with a wire rack. Place one additional rack into another baking sheet.
Step 7: Coat chicken with batter
Working with one piece of chicken at a time, dredge in the flour mixture, then the egg/buttermilk mixture, then flour mixture again.
Step 8: Move coated chicken to baking sheet
Transfer coated chicken pieces to the wire rack placed over a clean baking sheet, and repeat with remaining thighs.
Step 9: Heat oil in pot
Pour 2 to 3 inches of oil into a large pot and heat to 350 F.
Step 10: Fry chicken thighs
Fry 3 thighs at a time in the oil, flipping once, until golden brown all over and the internal temperature of the thighs reaches 165 F.
Step 11: Drain fried chicken
Use a slotted spoon to remove the thighs from the oil, and place onto the rack over the paper towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat the process with the remaining thighs.
Step 12: Prep glaze
Make the glaze: Place butter, cayenne, brown sugar, salt, paprika, and garlic powder into a medium bowl.
Step 13: Whisk in oil
Add ⅓ cup of the hot frying oil and whisk to combine.
Step 14: Glaze the fried chicken
Brush the glaze over hot chicken thighs.
Step 15: Spread mayo onto bread
Assemble the sandwiches: Spread mayonnaise onto bottom buns.
Step 16: Add chicken and pickles
Top each bun with a chicken thigh, then pickles.
Step 17: Add top bun and serve the Nashville hot chicken sandwiches
Place on top buns and serve immediately with any leftover glaze.
What to serve with Nashville hot chicken sandwiches
Ingredients
- For the chicken
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 ¼ cups whole buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- 2 large eggs
- Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying
- For the glaze
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon packed light or dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- To assemble the sandwiches
- Brioche buns, for serving
- Mayonnaise, for serving
- Pickles, for serving
Directions
- In a large bowl, toss the chicken thighs with buttermilk, hot sauce, and salt.
- Wrap tightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- In a separate bowl or rimmed plate, whisk to combine the flour, cayenne pepper, paprika, black pepper, and baking powder.
- When the chicken has marinated for at least 2 hours, transfer to a separate plate, letting any excess buttermilk drip off back into the bowl.
- Add eggs to the residual buttermilk and whisk to combine.
- Line a baking sheet with paper towels, and top with a wire rack. Place one additional rack into another baking sheet.
- Working with one piece of chicken at a time, dredge in the flour mixture, then the egg/buttermilk mixture, then flour mixture again.
- Transfer coated chicken pieces to the wire rack placed over a clean baking sheet, and repeat with remaining thighs.
- Pour 2 to 3 inches of oil into a large pot and heat to 350 F.
- Fry 3 thighs at a time in the oil, flipping once, until golden brown all over and the internal temperature of the thighs reaches 165 F.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the thighs from the oil, and place onto the rack over the paper towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat the process with the remaining thighs.
- Make the glaze: Place butter, cayenne, brown sugar, salt, paprika, and garlic powder into a medium bowl.
- Add ⅓ cup of the hot frying oil and whisk to combine.
- Brush the glaze over hot chicken thighs.
- Assemble the sandwiches: Spread mayonnaise onto bottom buns.
- Top each bun with a chicken thigh, then pickles.
- Place on top buns and serve immediately with any leftover glaze.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|473
|Total Fat
|19.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|229.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|4.7 g
|Sodium
|653.0 mg
|Protein
|37.0 g
What are tips for making perfect fried chicken sandwiches?
Rosenhouse offers some practical tips to ensure your Nashville hot chicken sandwich is a success, so you don't feel compelled to drop what you're doing and head to the drive-thru. For starters, she says, "Take time to marinate the meat to infuse it with flavor and help tenderize it before frying."
Next, oil temperature is key when frying, so Rosenhouse recommends using a thermometer for precision. "This will help you ensure that the oil stays at around the right temperature, especially after dropping in the kitchen," she says and explains, "Too low and the chicken will absorb too much oil, too hot and it will brown too intensely before it's cooked through." Another way to ensure the temperature of the oil remains in a good range is to avoid overcrowding the pot. "Make sure the chicken has room to move around. If your pot is small, fry one or two thighs at a time as needed," Rosenhouse says.
A meat thermometer is also useful for making sure the chicken gets to 165 F, the temperature at which it is considered safe for consumption. Finally, fried chicken doesn't wait for anyone. "Make sure everyone is ready to eat when you start frying so the sandwiches have the freshest, best texture," Rosenhouse advises.
Can I make these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches more or less spicy?
Spiciness is a divisive matter; some people love it extra hot, while others can barely swallow something with more than a dusting of black pepper. Thankfully, this Nashville hot chicken sandwich recipe is adaptable to your needs, though the original is definitely a fiery bite. "To make these sandwiches more or less spicy, you can adjust the quantity of hot sauce and cayenne pepper as desired, increasing to your comfort level or even leaving out the hot sauce and opting for paprika in the place of cayenne for a mild version," Rosenhouse recommends.
Hot sauce products also come in a wide range of heat levels. She notes, "Hot sauces like Frank's RedHot offer a more balanced flavor, while hotter varieties will give you more intense heat." Consider whether you're looking for a subtle kick or something that will leave your mouth on fire. If you want to take it up a notch, Rosenhouse suggests, "You can also swap the pickles for pickled jalapeños or a spicy slaw for even more heat." Bring it on!