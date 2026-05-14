Southern-Style Meatloaf Sandwich With Pimento Cheese Recipe
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Meatloaf sandwiches are an excellent way to transform that Sunday supper comfort food into a first-rate, next day meal. Meatloaf is a great sandwich protein, and one that's somewhat underrated. That universal, savory flavor profile is easy to customize with creative toppings and condiments. In this Southern-style meatloaf sandwich recipe, I pair pre-made or leftover meatloaf with creamy-tangy pimento cheese and a crisp pickle-heavy coleslaw. What we end up with is a quick and easy, 30-minute meal that is big, bold and, in my experience, even more exciting than the initial meatloaf and mashed potato meal.
We are often tasked with repurposing leftovers, and it's not always an easy task. If you're anything like me, there's only so many times that I can stomach the same meal in quick succession. What makes meatloaf the ultimate leftover utilizer is its flavor and convenience. Like a good chili con carne, the meatloaf's ingredients often deepen and enhance in flavor as it rests and cools. The fact that it is already cooked gives us a quick remedy for busy weekday lunches or casual weekend munching. I reheated the meatloaf in this recipe for a hot and cold sandwich component contrast (the meatloaf being hot, and the pimento cheese and coleslaw being the cool). But, you could easily skip that step and opt-in for a cold, almost paté-like meatloaf sandwich instead.
Gather the Southern-style meatloaf sandwich with pimento cheese ingredients
For the pimento cheese condiment, you will need grated cheddar cheese, jarred and drained pimentos (or minced roasted red peppers), mayonnaise, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. For the pickle and cabbage slaw you will need shredded coleslaw mix (or a combination of shredded green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots), thinly sliced red onions, minced dill pickles, chopped scallions, pickle juice, mayonnaise, and black pepper. To assemble the sandwiches, you'll need one pound of pre-made meatloaf (about 4 ounces per sandwich) and some substantial, hearty sandwich rolls.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Combine the pimento cheese ingredients
To make the pimento cheese spread, place the cheddar, pimentos, mayonnaise, hot sauce, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor.
Step 3: Blend the pimento cheese
Process until smooth, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 4: Combine the slaw ingredients
To make the slaw, place slaw mix, red onion, minced pickles, scallions, pickle juice, mayonnaise, and black pepper in a medium bowl.
Step 5: Toss to coat
Toss to coat and combine. Cover and refrigerate the slaw until ready to use.
Step 6: Line a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 7: Add the meatloaf
Place the sliced meatloaf on the prepared baking sheet and place in the oven.
Step 8: Reheat the meatloaf
Heat the meatloaf slices for 10 minutes, or until hot throughout. Remove from the oven.
Step 9: Spread rolls with pimento cheese
To assemble the sandwiches, spread the pimento cheese over the split rolls, top and bottom.
Step 10: Top with meatloaf
Divide the meatloaf between the rolls (about 4 slices per sandwich, or as many as desired).
Step 11: Top with slaw and serve the meatloaf sandwiches
Top the meatloaf with the slaw, then cap the sandwiches with the roll tops and serve.
Pairs well with Southern-style meatloaf sandwiches
Southern-Style Meatloaf Sandwich With Pimento Cheese Recipe
Make good use of that leftover meatloaf with this Southern-style meatloaf sandwich recipe, which comes with pimento cheese and creamy coleslaw toppings.
Ingredients
- For the pimento cheese
- 3 cups grated cheddar cheese
- 4 ounces jarred pimentos (or minced roasted red peppers), thoroughly drained
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoon hot sauce
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the pickle and cabbage slaw
- 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ¼ cup minced dill pickles
- ¼ cup chopped fresh scallions
- 2 teaspoon pickle juice
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the meatloaf and sandwiches
- 1 pound pre-made meatloaf, sliced
- 4 large sandwich rolls, split
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- To make the pimento cheese spread, place the cheddar, pimentos, mayonnaise, hot sauce, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a food processor.
- Process until smooth, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- To make the slaw, place slaw mix, red onion, minced pickles, scallions, pickle juice, mayonnaise, and black pepper in a medium bowl.
- Toss to coat and combine. Cover and refrigerate the slaw until ready to use.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the sliced meatloaf on the prepared baking sheet and place in the oven.
- Heat the meatloaf slices for 10 minutes, or until hot throughout. Remove from the oven.
- To assemble the sandwiches, spread the pimento cheese over the split rolls, top and bottom.
- Divide the meatloaf between the rolls (about 4 slices per sandwich, or as many as desired).
- Top the meatloaf with the slaw, then cap the sandwiches with the roll tops and serve.
What type of meatloaf will work best for this sandwich?
The best meatloaf for this sandwich is one that is relatively firm and well-chilled. That could be a homemade meatloaf made using a good blend of ground proteins and emulsifiers. That could also include your favorite store-bought meatloaf. What you want to pay attention to is your meatloaf's structure. We need a relatively compact, easily sliced loaf that won't risk crumbling or falling apart. Why well-chilled? As the proteins and fats in our meatloaf cool, they re-knit together in tighter formations while simultaneously infusing with the included seasoning. Those tight-knit bonds will help keep our reheated meatloaf moist while also maintaining structure and deepening flavor.
As for the ideal meatloaf flavor, I would recommend either the classic ketchup-dressed loaves or a barbecue-sauced version. These two options would pair nicely with the components of the pimento cheese and coleslaw. I could even see a Buffalo-style or gochujang-glazed meatloaf pairing well with this recipe. I would avoid Italian-style meatloaf, as those flavors may contrast negatively with our bolder toppings.
How to use any leftover pimento cheese?
Pimento cheese is a creamy, tangy, cheesy condiment popular all throughout the Southern United States. This version in this recipe is made specifically for sandwich crafting, opting for an easily spreadable, somewhat saucy consistency than the more traditional thick dip. Since we are making a saucier version, be sure to thoroughly drain your pimentos or minced roasted red bell peppers to achieve the proper consistency. And, make sure to refrigerate your pimento cheese spread in-between uses.
You'll have plenty of pimento cheese to work with for this recipe. If you happen to have plenty of leftovers, the good news is that it will keep for several days if kept covered and refrigerated. You could use the leftovers to craft other sandwiches, pimento cheese is really tasty with deli turkey and ham too. Or, you could blend this mix with some plain cream cheese or scallion cream cheese (jalapeño cream cheese would also be really good) for a tasty dip for crudité veggies or potato chips.