Southern-Style Meatloaf Sandwich With Pimento Cheese Recipe

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Meatloaf sandwiches are an excellent way to transform that Sunday supper comfort food into a first-rate, next day meal. Meatloaf is a great sandwich protein, and one that's somewhat underrated. That universal, savory flavor profile is easy to customize with creative toppings and condiments. In this Southern-style meatloaf sandwich recipe, I pair pre-made or leftover meatloaf with creamy-tangy pimento cheese and a crisp pickle-heavy coleslaw. What we end up with is a quick and easy, 30-minute meal that is big, bold and, in my experience, even more exciting than the initial meatloaf and mashed potato meal.

We are often tasked with repurposing leftovers, and it's not always an easy task. If you're anything like me, there's only so many times that I can stomach the same meal in quick succession. What makes meatloaf the ultimate leftover utilizer is its flavor and convenience. Like a good chili con carne, the meatloaf's ingredients often deepen and enhance in flavor as it rests and cools. The fact that it is already cooked gives us a quick remedy for busy weekday lunches or casual weekend munching. I reheated the meatloaf in this recipe for a hot and cold sandwich component contrast (the meatloaf being hot, and the pimento cheese and coleslaw being the cool). But, you could easily skip that step and opt-in for a cold, almost paté-like meatloaf sandwich instead.