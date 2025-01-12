For The Crispiest Fried Chicken, Try This Flour Swap

Fried chicken, on its golden brown surface, might seem simple. The dish consists of juicy cuts of breaded or battered chicken (bone-in or out) that are fried until perfectly crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. However, anyone who knows anything about the art of making fried chicken knows that it is best approached with lots of caution and an eye toward detail.

Now, there are plenty of methods for improving fried chicken, including marinating it in pickle juice or buttermilk. Most of these tip focus on tenderizing chicken's meat. But what about the breading? How can one step-up the crispy crunchiness of it all? Well, you might want to think about switching up your flour.

There are several flour alternatives you can use (including the uniquely formulated Wondra flour that Jacques Pépin uses for his extra-crispy fried chicken), but you might want to consider rice flour. It absorbs less oil than most, yielding wonderfully crispy (and definitely not clumpy or soggy) results. This also keeps your chicken's breading perfectly light for a super-satisfying crunch.