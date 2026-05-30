Old-Fashioned Potato Salad Recipe

If you're someone who enjoys potato salad and all its variations on the regular, then you likely know just how many takes on the dish there are to choose from. Some are more vinegary, some go hefty on the mayo, and others incorporate crunchy chopped veggies to contrast against the soft potatoes. But when we think of the platonic ideal of a Southern-American potato salad, this is what comes to mind; it's that combination of comforting potatoes with a velvety brightness from mayo and a slight kick from mustard — altogether a perfectly satisfying balance of flavors and textures.

If that old-fashioned potato salad is what you're looking for, then you're in just the right place with this recipe. Developer Katie Rosenhouse says this side is, "perfect for pairing with any BBQ, brunch gathering, potluck, or picnic." Not only is this recipe old-fashioned, but it's pretty simple as far as potato salads can go. Yukon gold potatoes are the star of the show, but you'll also find hard-boiled eggs, crunchy bits of celery, mayo-rich dressing, and even some pickle action, which provide just the right acidic, salty punch.