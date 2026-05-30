Old-Fashioned Potato Salad Recipe
If you're someone who enjoys potato salad and all its variations on the regular, then you likely know just how many takes on the dish there are to choose from. Some are more vinegary, some go hefty on the mayo, and others incorporate crunchy chopped veggies to contrast against the soft potatoes. But when we think of the platonic ideal of a Southern-American potato salad, this is what comes to mind; it's that combination of comforting potatoes with a velvety brightness from mayo and a slight kick from mustard — altogether a perfectly satisfying balance of flavors and textures.
If that old-fashioned potato salad is what you're looking for, then you're in just the right place with this recipe. Developer Katie Rosenhouse says this side is, "perfect for pairing with any BBQ, brunch gathering, potluck, or picnic." Not only is this recipe old-fashioned, but it's pretty simple as far as potato salads can go. Yukon gold potatoes are the star of the show, but you'll also find hard-boiled eggs, crunchy bits of celery, mayo-rich dressing, and even some pickle action, which provide just the right acidic, salty punch.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned potato salad
Yukon Gold potatoes make up the bulk of this potato salad recipe, but other ingredients like celery, a shallot, and hard-boiled eggs help round it out and add some textural intrigue. Then, for the dressing, you'll simply need mayonnaise, salt, finely-chopped pickles and some pickle brine, mustard, and black pepper. You may also want to have fresh dill on hand to garnish the final dish.
Step 1: Chop the potatoes
Dice the potatoes into roughly 1-inch pieces (peel first if desired).
Step 2: Transfer the potatoes to a pot with salted water
Transfer the potatoes to a large pot, cover with cold water by at least 1 inch, and stir in 1 tablespoon salt.
Step 3: Boil the potatoes
Bring to a boil, then continue to cook over medium heat until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes.
Step 4: Drain and cool the potatoes
Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a baking sheet to cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
Step 5: Mix together the dressing
In the meantime, to prepare the dressing, stir to combine the mayonnaise, pickles, brine, mustard, pepper, and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt.
Step 6: Slice the celery and mince the shallot
Thinly slice the celery and mince the shallot.
Step 7: Chop the eggs
Roughly chop the hard-boiled eggs.
Step 8: Add the potato salad ingredients to a bowl
Transfer the celery, shallot, eggs, and cooled potatoes to a large bowl, and toss lightly to combine.
Step 9: Toss in the dressing
Toss to coat the potato mixture with the dressing, reserving ¼ cup for mixing in right before serving.
Step 10: Refrigerate the potato salad
Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Step 11: Garnish and serve the old-fashioned potato salad
Toss in the remaining dressing and garnish with fresh dill before serving.
What pairs well with potato salad?
Old-Fashioned Potato Salad Recipe
Our old-fashioned potato salad recipe is a classic: rich, creamy, slightly tangy, and perfect for pairing with any BBQ, brunch gathering, potluck, or picnic.
Ingredients
- 3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 tablespoon + 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 ¼ cups mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles
- 1 tablespoon dill pickle brine
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 celery ribs
- 1 shallot
- 4 large hard-boiled eggs
Directions
- Dice the potatoes into roughly 1-inch pieces (peel first if desired).
- Transfer the potatoes to a large pot, cover with cold water by at least 1 inch, and stir in 1 tablespoon salt.
- Bring to a boil, then continue to cook over medium heat until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes.
- Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a baking sheet to cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, to prepare the dressing, stir to combine the mayonnaise, pickles, brine, mustard, pepper, and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt.
- Thinly slice the celery and mince the shallot.
- Roughly chop the hard-boiled eggs.
- Transfer the celery, shallot, eggs, and cooled potatoes to a large bowl, and toss lightly to combine.
- Toss to coat the potato mixture with the dressing, reserving ¼ cup for mixing in right before serving.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Toss in the remaining dressing and garnish with fresh dill before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|343
|Total Fat
|24.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|85.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.0 g
|Sodium
|473.2 mg
|Protein
|5.6 g
What are tips for making the best potato salad?
There are a few factors that go into making the best potato salad, and it all starts by picking the best spuds for the job. "Waxy varieties like Yukon Golds hold their shape, and offer a rich, creamy texture," Rosenhouse explains, which is why she chose them for this recipe. She adds, "They're also naturally sweet, so there's no need to add additional sugar in the dressing." Other waxy potatoes that would work well here include red or new potatoes, but avoid super starchy potatoes, like russets, as they might become too mushy.
Another tip is to allow the potatoes to cool fully after you boil them and to avoid tossing freshly-drained potatoes with the dressing right away. Otherwise, the whole potato salad might end up too greasy or watered down. Also, if you plan to make the potato salad ahead of time, it may be a good idea to reserve a bit of the dressing to toss into the mix right before serving. The potatoes will absorb some of the liquid from the dressing as they chill in the fridge, so tossing with a little reserved dressing right before serving will help ensure a perfectly moist potato salad.
How can I change up this old-fashioned potato salad recipe?
Rosenhouse intentionally keeps things simple in this old-fashioned potato salad recipe, making for a final dish that's effortlessly crowd-pleasing. That said, there are plenty of easy swaps you can try to truly make this dish all your own. To start, feel free to swap out the pickles and pickle brine for a different variety, or even opt for sweet pickle relish instead if you want to add a touch of sweetness and Southern-style flair.
While this recipe calls for a little bit of yellow mustard, you can swap that out for Dijon mustard for a slightly milder flavor, whole grain mustard for some added texture, or even spicy brown mustard for a unique kick. And if you're someone who likes a more elaborate potato salad, don't be shy with the additions. "For more crunch and color, toss in crispy bacon, diced cucumber, radishes, bell peppers, or any other mix-ins you love," Rosenhouse suggests. Finally, if you'd prefer to lighten things up a bit, you can swap out some of the mayonnaise in the dressing for Greek yogurt, mashed avocado, or light sour cream.