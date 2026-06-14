Cottage Cheese Lasagna Recipe

Freshly baked lasagna is truly comfort in a pan. Not only does it conjure up cozy memories, but it is versatile, portable, and perfect for meal prep or freezing leftovers. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her treasured family recipe for cottage cheese lasagna. Passed down from her grandmother, this lasagna was a staple for dinner parties, birthdays, gifting to new neighbors or new parents, and one of the most frequently requested recipes in her household. Kinnaird remembers trying lasagna baked with traditional ricotta cheese for the first time, and how she felt like something was missing. "I loved the subtle texture of the curds and how tangy they tasted. Classic lasagna felt one-dimensional in a way," remembers Kinnaird. Years later, she still pulls out this recipe to share with family and friends.

This cottage cheese lasagna is simple to make, cuts and serves beautifully, and is a perfect dish to make in advance. You can assemble the whole lasagna, cover it with plastic, and chill for up to 3 days, then bake it fresh. You can also freeze an unbaked or baked lasagna, or portion it into individual containers for easy meals on the go. The lasagna stays moist and can be dressed up with a fresh shaving of Parmesan.