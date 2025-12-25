The Easiest 3-Ingredient Red Wine Vinaigrette Recipe
Whether you drizzle it over a weeknight-friendly salad or use it to upgrade a platter of perfectly roasted veggies, you can never go wrong with a classic red wine vinaigrette. This easy three-ingredient red wine vinaigrette, made with just three basic pantry staples, is quick to whip up at a moment's notice and endlessly versatile. Once you commit the basic formula to memory, you can easily change it up to suit your mood, the season, or what you're serving it with.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This vinaigrette is the answer whenever I need a quick, reliable dressing. It works well with almost any dish, and it's easy to tweak based on what I'm serving." That ease and flexibility is exactly what makes this dressing such a staple — especially since you can simply shake the ingredients in a jar to combine — with a balanced flavor that has just enough tanginess to keep things interesting.
Gather the ingredients for the easiest 3-ingredient red wine vinaigrette
You'll need just three basic ingredients to prepare this vinaigrette, along with salt and pepper to taste. The most essential, of course, is the red wine vinegar. Vinegar gives the dressing its acidity and tangy flavor profile, and you'll want to choose one that's good-quality with a balanced flavor for the best results.
Dijon mustard acts as both a flavor booster and binder. Its punchy flavor adds complexity, while its natural emulsifying properties help bind the oil and vinegar into a cohesive dressing that won't separate right away. Extra virgin olive oil rounds it all out, adding body, richness, and a subtle fruitiness that softens the acidity.
Step 1: Whisk to combine vinegar and mustard
In a bowl, whisk to combine the red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. Alternatively, you can use a lidded jar to shake the dressing ingredients.
Step 2: Add olive oil
Slowly whisk in olive oil to emulsify (or shake to combine).
Step 3: Season to taste
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 4: Use or store the red wine vinaigrette
Use the dressing right away or refrigerate in an airtight jar or container for up to 2 weeks.
What to use 3-ingredient red wine vinaigrette on
It's a good idea to keep a go-to dressing recipe in your back pocket, and this 3-ingredient red wine vinaigrette recipe is one you'll consistently return to.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- In a bowl, whisk to combine the red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. Alternatively, you can use a lidded jar to shake the dressing ingredients.
- Slowly whisk in olive oil to emulsify (or shake to combine).
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Use the dressing right away or refrigerate in an airtight jar or container for up to 2 weeks.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|162
|Total Fat
|18.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.0 g
|Sodium
|67.2 mg
|Protein
|0.0 g
Can I add other ingredients to this red wine vinaigrette?
This vinaigrette recipe can be changed up to suit a variety of dishes, your preferred flavor profile, the season, and more. To add your own twist, start by playing with the core components. Adjust the ratio of ingredients to suit your taste, keeping it more acidic for heartier salads, amping up the mustard, or toning things down for more delicate greens. The Dijon mustard can be swapped for whole grain or spicy brown, and the olive oil for avocado oil, grapeseed oil, or other types you prefer. In a pinch (or if it suits your dish), you can also substitute the red wine vinegar with apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar, or rice vinegar.
From there, the options are endless. Whisk in honey or maple syrup to balance the acidity, fresh or dried herbs like thyme, parsley, or tarragon for an herbal touch, red pepper flakes for heat, minced garlic or shallot for depth, or citrus juice in the place of some of the vinegar for a bright finish.
How can I put this vinaigrette to good use?
Red wine vinaigrette doesn't only work well tossed into salads (although it certainly shines in that capacity). Its bright acidity and balanced flavor makes it a versatile condiment to use throughout the day. Put it to work as a marinade for chicken, steak, or grilled veggies, where the vinegar helps gently tenderize proteins before cooking while also infusing flavor.
Drizzle vinaigrette over roasted vegetables just before serving to wake up caramelized flavors, or toss into pasta salads or grain bowls to keep them light and vibrant. Spoon it onto sandwiches, sliders, or wraps for added moisture and flavor. Pair with crusty bread for dipping or drizzle over burrata and sprinkle with herbs as a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer, or toss into slaws or grain bowls for added tang. There's virtually no end to the ways you can incorporate red wine vinaigrette into your favorite dishes.