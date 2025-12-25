The Easiest 3-Ingredient Red Wine Vinaigrette Recipe

Whether you drizzle it over a weeknight-friendly salad or use it to upgrade a platter of perfectly roasted veggies, you can never go wrong with a classic red wine vinaigrette. This easy three-ingredient red wine vinaigrette, made with just three basic pantry staples, is quick to whip up at a moment's notice and endlessly versatile. Once you commit the basic formula to memory, you can easily change it up to suit your mood, the season, or what you're serving it with.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "This vinaigrette is the answer whenever I need a quick, reliable dressing. It works well with almost any dish, and it's easy to tweak based on what I'm serving." That ease and flexibility is exactly what makes this dressing such a staple — especially since you can simply shake the ingredients in a jar to combine — with a balanced flavor that has just enough tanginess to keep things interesting.