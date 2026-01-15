The Best Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe
Cozy, comforting, creamy, and impeccably rich, there's no denying the sheer deliciousness that is chicken gnocchi soup. In fact, recipe developer Patterson Watkins calls her best chicken gnocchi soup recipe "the food equivalent to my favorite soft, fluffy, super warm couch blanket," and if that doesn't sell you on the ultra-cozy factor, we don't know what will. In all seriousness, though, not only is this soup incredibly tasty, it's also quite refined, featuring perfectly tender bites of gnocchi, rich pancetta, and even sun-dried tomatoes for an umami pop and unique twist.
Despite being such a crowd-pleasing and impressive dish, this chicken gnocchi soup also happens to be pretty easy to whip up. The use of rotisserie chicken simplifies the process quite a bit (though we will touch on using raw chicken, should you want to go that route), and all told, you can have a big comforting batch of soup ready to go in under an hour. Watkins likens this soup to something of a remix on chicken and dumplings, but arguably, it's even more flavorful and rich than the beloved Southern staple. "The pillowy gnocchi are delightfully soft with a tender chew contrasted by the crisp pops of pancetta," she describes, while also highlighting the savory rotisserie chicken, veggies, and sun-dried tomatoes. It's a medley of delightful flavors and textures in a single bowl, and it's one that will keep you nice and warm all winter long.
Gather the ingredients for the best chicken gnocchi soup recipe
To kick off this soup recipe, you'll start by crisping up some pancetta in olive oil. From there, you'll begin building the soup itself, for which you'll need salted butter, minced garlic, diced onion, diced celery, diced carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, all-purpose flour, Italian seasoning, paprika, chicken broth, and half and half. Of course, no chicken gnocchi soup would be complete without the chicken and the gnocchi, so you'll also need shredded (or diced) rotisserie chicken and a package of fresh gnocchi. Have a little salt and pepper on hand to season the soup to taste, along with some chopped fresh basil and grated Parmesan to garnish.
Step 1: Heat olive oil in a large pot
Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the pancetta
Once hot, add the pancetta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp.
Step 3: Remove the pancetta and set it aside
Remove the crisp pancetta using a slotted spoon and set it aside to drain on paper towels.
Step 4: Add butter to the pot
Add the butter to the pot.
Step 5: Add in all the veggies
Once melted, add the garlic, onion, celery, carrots, and sun-dried tomatoes, stir to combine, and saute for 4 minutes.
Step 6: Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, and paprika
Add the flour, Italian seasoning, and paprika to the pot, stir to combine with the veggies, and cook for 1 minute more.
Step 7: Whisk in broth and half and half
Add the broth and half and half, whisk to combine, and bring to a simmer.
Step 8: Simmer to cook the veggies
Once simmering, cook for 10 minutes, whisking occasionally, until the soup has thickened slightly and the veggies are tender.
Step 9: Stir in the chicken and gnocchi
Add the chicken and gnocchi to the pot and gently stir to combine.
Step 10: Cook and season the soup
Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until the gnocchi are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 11: Serve the chicken gnocchi soup with basil and pancetta
Divide the soup between bowls and sprinkle with basil, Parmesan, and crispy pancetta before serving.
What can I serve with chicken gnocchi soup?
The Best Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe
With pillowy gnocchi and rotisserie chicken in a rich broth punctuated by crispy pancetta and sun-dried tomatoes, this might be the tastiest comfort food ever.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 ounces diced pancetta
- 2 tablespoon salted butter
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- ½ cup diced yellow onion
- ½ cup diced celery
- ½ cup diced carrots
- ½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon sweet paprika
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups half and half
- 2 cups shredded or diced rotisserie chicken
- 1 package fresh gnocchi
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Once hot, add the pancetta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp.
- Remove the crisp pancetta using a slotted spoon and set it aside to drain on paper towels.
- Add the butter to the pot.
- Once melted, add the garlic, onion, celery, carrots, and sun-dried tomatoes, stir to combine, and saute for 4 minutes.
- Add the flour, Italian seasoning, and paprika to the pot, stir to combine with the veggies, and cook for 1 minute more.
- Add the broth and half and half, whisk to combine, and bring to a simmer.
- Once simmering, cook for 10 minutes, whisking occasionally, until the soup has thickened slightly and the veggies are tender.
- Add the chicken and gnocchi to the pot and gently stir to combine.
- Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until the gnocchi are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Divide the soup between bowls and sprinkle with basil, Parmesan, and crispy pancetta before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|549
|Total Fat
|32.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|106.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|8.7 g
|Sodium
|924.1 mg
|Protein
|23.1 g
Could I use raw chicken in this recipe?
Rotisserie chicken plays an important role in this soup recipe, whether you're using up leftover rotisserie chicken or you're looking to put a fresh one to good use. It also offers plenty of convenience, since you don't have to worry about cooking the chicken before proceeding with the recipe. That said, if you do happen to have some raw chicken breasts or thighs that you want to use up, you certainly can do so in this recipe.
To use raw chicken, start by seasoning either breasts or thighs with rotisserie chicken seasoning, if you can find it in stores (otherwise, Watkins notes that it typically consists of a blend of paprika, garlic, onion, thyme, salt, and pepper). Then, after you cook and remove the pancetta, sear the chicken in the pot (add a splash of olive oil if needed), then remove the chicken and proceed with cooking the veggies, making the roux, adding the broth, and stirring in the half and half. Once your soup gets to a simmer, return the chicken to the pot and allow it to cook for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pot, let it rest for about 5 minutes, then shred it and return it to the pot (along with the gnocchi) — and voila, you've got chicken gnocchi soup, no rotisserie chicken needed.
Could I make this soup vegetarian or add more veggies to the mix?
As it stands without modifications, there are two main ingredients that keep this soup from being vegetarian: the chicken and the pancetta (and the Parmesan, depending on what kind you're using). That doesn't mean that vegetarian-friendly modifications aren't possible, of course. "You can absolutely use a bacon-alternative in place of the pancetta," Watkins says. "Crispy tempeh or seitan would be lovely, as would plant-based, store-bought bacon bits." As for the chicken, you could use a meatless "chicken" variety, or Watkins recommends sauteing hearty, meaty mushrooms instead (just be sure to really cook them down to reduce the water content, or consider using dehydrated mushrooms).
Whether or not you go the vegetarian route, there is also plenty of room to simply add more veg to the mix. "If you'd like to boost the overall veggie diversity, I imagine some peas, asparagus, and roasted bell peppers would serve you well," Watkins recommends, noting that these would all go in after the gnocchi. Greens could also work, like spinach or kale, but make sure to saute them separately, drain them, and add them right at the end. Considering how starchy gnocchi already is on its own, Watkins recommends not including starchy veg like root vegetables or potatoes.