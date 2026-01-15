The Best Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe

Cozy, comforting, creamy, and impeccably rich, there's no denying the sheer deliciousness that is chicken gnocchi soup. In fact, recipe developer Patterson Watkins calls her best chicken gnocchi soup recipe "the food equivalent to my favorite soft, fluffy, super warm couch blanket," and if that doesn't sell you on the ultra-cozy factor, we don't know what will. In all seriousness, though, not only is this soup incredibly tasty, it's also quite refined, featuring perfectly tender bites of gnocchi, rich pancetta, and even sun-dried tomatoes for an umami pop and unique twist.

Despite being such a crowd-pleasing and impressive dish, this chicken gnocchi soup also happens to be pretty easy to whip up. The use of rotisserie chicken simplifies the process quite a bit (though we will touch on using raw chicken, should you want to go that route), and all told, you can have a big comforting batch of soup ready to go in under an hour. Watkins likens this soup to something of a remix on chicken and dumplings, but arguably, it's even more flavorful and rich than the beloved Southern staple. "The pillowy gnocchi are delightfully soft with a tender chew contrasted by the crisp pops of pancetta," she describes, while also highlighting the savory rotisserie chicken, veggies, and sun-dried tomatoes. It's a medley of delightful flavors and textures in a single bowl, and it's one that will keep you nice and warm all winter long.