3 Tips To Help You Avoid Buying Subpar Balsamic Vinegar

Balsamic vinegar isn't a subtle flavor. That's part of what makes it so delicious when drizzled over a crisp salad or dabbed with a long, crusty French baguette. But as with all vinegars, balsamic can quickly turn the corner from tart and tangy to sharp and bitter. And if you select a subpar grocery store brand of balsamic vinegar for your balsamic-glazed fried chicken wings or ice cream with strawberry-balsamic reduction, you may end up with something that's overly sweet or too acidic. Luckily, there are a few tips and tricks to help you peruse the aisles and purchase a vinegar that's perfectly suited to your tastes.

Start by reading the labels. Look for a balsamic vinegar that's made from 100% grapes. Authentic balsamic vinegars create sweetness by deftly blending grape must (the liquid that results from pressed grapes). A suboptimal balsamic has added sugar or even artificial coloring to cut corners and create a cheaper product. Avoid telltale thickeners and additives, particularly the words "reduction" and "caramel coloring."

Note that even if a balsamic is 100% grape, it still has wine vinegar in it, but a classic balsamic has more grape must than wine vinegar. Fortunately, ingredients are usually listed in order of quantity. Scan the label to ensure grape must is the first ingredient. If grape must is listed first, that tells you this balsamic probably has a balanced sweetness and thick, restaurant-worthy consistency. That said, if you prefer your balsamic less sweet and more zippy, opt for a bottle that lists "wine vinegar" or "white wine vinegar" first.