Here's The Best Way To Freeze Lasagna For Later

When creating a balanced meal-prep plan that you'll actually enjoy eating, it's important to start with the foods you eat regularly. Learning the best way to freeze lasagna, for example, means you'll always have a few slices of your favorite meal ready to go when a craving hits. Especially if you understand the best method for thawing frozen lasagna (the air fryer, of course), you'll be more motivated to keep your freezer stocked and make the most out of your weekly grocery budget.

Making frozen lasagna at home is also incredibly simple. You don't even have to boil the noodles or use no-boil pasta — ordinary lasagna noodles are just fine, as long as you line your dish with sauce. After that, you can decide whether to freeze your lasagna right after assembling it or to bake, cool, and freeze afterward. An unbaked, frozen lasagna takes up to two hours to bake, while a baked one takes about half that time, and may be more flavorful because the ingredients married in the first bake.

Either way, the basic method for freezing lasagna is the same. Wrap the lasagna (pan and all) in thick, freezer-safe plastic wrap, then in a layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Make sure both layers are as airtight as you can get them — some even take the extra step of sliding the whole thing into a freezer bag for added protection. Once it's secured and in the freezer, a frozen homemade lasagna will remain fresh for about three months.