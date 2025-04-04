You Don't Need Special Ingredients To Make Homemade Cottage Cheese

For even the most practiced home chef, making homemade cheese may seem too much like a laboratory experiment — one you should leave for those in the white coats. But it turns out you can make homemade cottage cheese in just an hour or so. In fact, supposedly, the reason it's called "cottage cheese" is that people used to make it in their farmhouses (or cottages) with leftover milk. And it's even easier now, whether you want to enjoy a cottage cheese-inspired breakfast or use it to whip up a high-protein chocolate mousse.

It's true that many cheeses require a lot of time and a specialized ingredient called rennet, which contains an enzyme used to curdle milk. It's also true that rennet used to be exclusively sourced from the stomachs of milk-fed baby animals like calves, lambs, and goats, though it is now also made from plants. It's not prohibitively difficult to find, but rennet also isn't available at just any supermarket. That's why it's nice to have a rennet-free cottage cheese recipe you can pull together with regular pantry items you already have on hand: milk, vinegar (or lemon juice), half and half, and salt. But the best part is this rennet-free cottage cheese turns out creamy, chewy, and deliciously fresh and rich right off the stovetop.