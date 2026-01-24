Cheesy French Onion Pot Roast Recipe
Although classic French onion soup has a simple set of ingredients, it is one of those coveted menu items that most people don't want to attempt at home. There is something wonderfully mysterious about the rich caramelized onions in broth that melt into oozing, nutty cheese and toasty bread. It is true that great French onion soup requires time and patience, so why not pair it up with a perfect pot roast for the ideal comforting indulgence? Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her umami-laden cheesy French onion pot roast recipe, which has layers of tender and juicy beef, deeply caramelized onions, and a classic toasted-baguette-and-broiled-Gruyère topping. The onions are imparted with tangy French wine and balsamic vinegar, while fresh thyme sprigs cook with the braising meat.
Kinnaird says what she loves about this recipe is that it is both homey and elegant. The extended cooking time creates a depth of flavor that is savory, buttery, nutty, and sweet all at once. When the chuck roast cooks down, it is fall-apart tender. The sharpness of the onions fades as the natural sugars create a deep caramel color and taste. The resulting marriage of flavors in this dish is sophisticated enough for candlelight dinners or just the right level of comfort for a casual Sunday gathering.
Gather the cheesy French onion pot roast ingredients
For the roast, select a 3-4 pound cut of boneless beef chuck. Using a boneless roast makes pulling the meat at the end tidier. You will use unsalted butter and olive oil for both browning the roast and the 3 pounds of yellow onions. This may seem like a lot of onions to use, but they will cook down significantly as you caramelize them. The onions are deglazed with dry white wine (use a French selection if you want to keep things "authentic") and balsamic vinegar. Beef broth is used as a braising liquid, and fresh thyme adds flavor as the meat cooks. You will make croutons coated with olive oil and minced fresh garlic, which will be placed on top of the beef after shredding. The final touch is broiling a layer of shredded Gruyère cheese to give a full French onion effect. Kosher salt and black pepper are used for seasoning throughout.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot
In a large Dutch oven or braiser, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat.
Step 3: Season the beef
Pat the roast dry and season it with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper on both sides.
Step 4: Add the roast to the pot
Add the roast to the hot pan and cook it for about 5 minutes on each side to form a crust.
Step 5: Remove the roast to a platter
Remove the roast to a platter and set it aside.
Step 6: Add more butter and olive oil to the pot
Reduce the heat of the pot to medium and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter.
Step 7: Add the onions
Add the onions and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt and cook for about 30 minutes until they're deep golden brown, stirring occasionally.
Step 8: Add the wine and balsamic vinegar
Deglaze the pan with the wine and balsamic vinegar and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, stirring up any brown bits at the bottom.
Step 9: Add the broth
Add the broth and bring to a simmer.
Step 10: Add the thyme sprigs
Return the roast to the pot with the thyme sprigs and cover with a lid.
Step 11: Place the covered pot in the oven
Place the pot in the oven and braise for about 3.5 hours until the meat is very tender.
Step 12: Place the baguette slices on a baking tray
While the roast cooks, line a small baking tray with parchment paper and arrange the baguette slices in an even layer.
Step 13: Coat the baguette slices with olive oil and garlic
Mix together the remaining olive oil and minced garlic and brush it onto the baguette slices.
Step 14: Bake the croutons
Bake on a top rack of the oven for about 15 minutes until golden and crisp (you can also do this after removing the pot from the oven).
Step 15: Set the croutons aside
Set the croutons aside.
Step 16: Shred the beef
Once the meat is tender, remove the pot from the oven and shred the beef into chunks.
Step 17: Arrange the croutons over the beef
Top with the croutons in an even layer.
Step 18: Sprinkle on the cheese
Sprinkle the cheese over top.
Step 19: Set the oven to broil
Set the oven to broil.
Step 20: Place the pot under the broiler
Return the pot to the oven and broil until the cheese is browned and bubbly.
Step 21: Serve the cheesy French onion pot roast
Serve the cheesy French onion pot roast in shallow bowls with your favorite sides.
What pairs well with pot roast?
What is the best way to store and reheat leftovers?
This recipe makes a generous amount of hearty servings, so be prepared to have a few leftovers. It is very important to completely cool the entire dish before storing it in the refrigerator so that a warm center does not allow bacteria to form. Kinnaird suggests dishing out individual portion sizes into containers that can be sealed and refrigerated. This can include the croutons and cheese. To reheat a portion, carefully transfer the contents to a microwave-safe dish and heat them through. You can also heat leftovers in an oven-safe dish and give the croutons and cheese a bit of a broil at the end.
If you want to make this recipe in advance, prepare the roast completely and then allow it to cool. You can store the entire pot in the fridge for up to 5 days. When you are ready to serve, gently reheat the roast and onions in the oven. Prepare the croutons and layer them on the reheated meat with the cheese. Finish with a nice broil and serve. Don't forget to have your favorite sides on hand to really make your leftovers sing!
Are there other cuts of roasts that I could use in this recipe?
Choosing a cut of beef for a pot roast is much different than selecting one for a dry roast. The basic pot roast technique involves browning, then braising the meat in liquid at a relatively moderate temperature over the course of several hours. This type of cooking allows a tougher cut of meat to become delectably tender, as the moist heat and low and slow cooking allow connective tissue and well-exercised muscles plenty of time to break down. Fat content is important, too. Boneless beef chuck is Kinnaird's preferred cut for this recipe because of its high degree of marbling despite coming from the sturdy shoulder region.
Another approach is to use a cut like the bottom round, also called "rump roast," as it comes from the hind-quarters of the cow. Like the chuck, the bottom round has a lot of connective tissue to break down and become soft and gelatinous, yet it lacks the same degree of marbling as the chuck. You might prefer this cut if you want a less fatty sauce at the end, but still want to have plenty of rich flavor. A round roast is also better for slicing than pulling apart, but enough cooking time can achieve either effect.