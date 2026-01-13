The Difference Between 6 Types Of Canned Tomatoes, And When To Use Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned produce isn't always (or even often) the best choice for flavor, nutrition, or presentation, but some recipes do lend themselves better to canned ingredients. Tomatoes are one of those canned products that not only work in certain dishes, but — depending on the recipe — they are often better than fresh. Tomatoes are canned when they're perfectly ripe and are available in different forms (whole, crushed, diced, petite diced, etc.). Many brands also specialize in different varieties. This means that, even in winter when grocery-store tomatoes are lacking flavor, you have options.

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Lidia Matticchio Bastianich of Lidia's Italy says fresh tomatoes that aren't at perfect maturity are more acidic and may not be as sweet as high-quality canned tomatoes. "If you want to use fresh seasonal tomatoes in the summer when plum tomatoes are at the market, make sure they are ripe all over," she says. "If not, set them in the sun and let them ripen completely, then peel them by making an X on the tip and plunging them in boiling water for a few minutes, retrieve, and set in iced water. The skin should peel off, then squeeze them over a sieve, capturing the seeds and reserving the liquid underneath."

Other times of the year — or, to be fair, when you don't have time — canned tomatoes will not only work, but they will also work beautifully. Here's what experts say you should know about different canned tomato varieties and when you should use them.