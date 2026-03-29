Spicy Baked Tteokbokki With Burrata Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Korean cuisine has a rich and expansive history, encompassing a vast array of ingredients and methods of preparation that are both visually stunning and exciting on the palate. Korean food has steadily grown in popularity with American diners, with classic barbecue and street food dishes having the most traction. One of these is tteokbokki — not easy to pronounce, but delicious to consume. Tteokbokki is not only a nostalgic dish for many Koreans, but a crowd-pleaser that is spicy, savory, sweet, salty, tangy, and toothsome all at once. Our spicy baked tteokbokki with burrata — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – features chewy rice cakes encased in a gleaming sauce made with vibrant gochujang and gochugaru, which is balanced with creamy Italian burrata. This might seem like a disparate combination, but the velvety cheese melting into the umami-laden sauce is a dreamy match.

Kinnaird says she loves this recipe because it takes so little time to prepare, yet tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen developing complex flavors and textures. It is a show-stopping dish to serve at a dinner party, yet comforting and uncomplicated for any night of the week. Once you learn the technique, you can make this dish your own by incorporating other vegetables, hard-boiled eggs, or proteins like crispy tofu or shrimp.