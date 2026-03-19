Stuffed Pizza Bites Recipe
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For those times when finger foods are a must and you want something just about guaranteed to please a crowd, these stuffed pizza bites from recipe developer Miriam Hahn are the answer. You get that golden crust, gooey cheese, and savory sauce that you'd find in regular pizza, but in a snackable form that's delicious and fun to eat. Refrigerated pizza dough is the secret to making these irresistible bites in a snap. Just roll it out, slice it up, fill with classic pizza toppings, and roll into a ball. We're brushing the bites with a seasoned olive oil and Parmesan mixture to not only achieve a savory crust but to instill an Italian flavor at the same time. In less than 30 minutes, you have a delicious plate of snacks just perfect for a children's playdate, a football game day, a neighborhood potluck, or even a fun weeknight dinner.
"These pizza bites are easy to customize by using your family's favorite pizza toppings," Hahn says. "I love serving these on a platter with warm marinara in the center for easy dipping. Ranch dressing is another great dipping option."
Gather the ingredients for stuffed pizza bites
To make this recipe, you only need a handful of ingredients. Start by picking up a roll of refrigerated pizza dough. Then, grab some cheese sticks, Parmesan (grated), and sliced pepperoni. You'll need some pizza sauce as well, and either jarred sauce or a homemade sauce will work. Check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, Italian seasoning, and garlic granules. If you want to add a bit of freshness for serving, add some chives to your cart.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Spray a round pan
Spray a 9-inch round pan with cooking spray.
Step 3: Cut the mozzarella sticks
Cut the mozzarella sticks into thirds.
Step 4: Cut the dough into squares
Lay the pizza dough out on a flat surface. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 24 squares.
Step 5: Add sauce to the dough squares
Place 1-2 teaspoons of sauce in each square.
Step 6: Add the pepperoni
Top each square with a pepperoni slice.
Step 7: Add the cheese
Place a mozzarella piece on top of each square.
Step 8: Roll up the dough balls
Roll each dough square into a tight ball, ensuring that all of the fillings are tucked inside.
Step 9: Put dough balls into the pan
Place each ball in the prepared pan. (If they don't all fit, cook the leftovers on a sheet pan.)
Step 10: Combine the oil, Parmesan, and seasonings
Mix the olive oil, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and garlic granules in a small bowl.
Step 11: Brush on the seasoned oil
Brush the seasoned oil over the pizza bites.
Step 12: Bake the pizza bites
Transfer the pizza bites to the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Step 13: Serve the stuffed pizza bites
Serve the pizza bites warm, optionally garnished with chives and paired with marinara sauce.
Pairs well with stuffed pizza bites
Stuffed Pizza Bites Recipe
This stuffed pizza bites recipe transforms store-bought pizza dough, mozzarella cheese sticks, pizza sauce, and pepperoni into perfectly snackable bites.
Ingredients
- 8 mozzarella string cheese sticks
- 1 roll refrigerated pizza dough
- ½ cup pizza sauce
- ½ cup sliced pepperoni
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
Optional Ingredients
- Chopped chives, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Spray a 9-inch round pan with cooking spray.
- Cut the mozzarella sticks into thirds.
- Lay the pizza dough out on a flat surface. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 24 squares.
- Place 1-2 teaspoons of sauce in each square.
- Top each square with a pepperoni slice.
- Place a mozzarella piece on top of each square.
- Roll each dough square into a tight ball, ensuring that all of the fillings are tucked inside.
- Place each ball in the prepared pan. (If they don’t all fit, cook the leftovers on a sheet pan.)
- Mix the olive oil, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and garlic granules in a small bowl.
- Brush the seasoned oil over the pizza bites.
- Transfer the pizza bites to the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.
- Serve the pizza bites warm, optionally garnished with chives and paired with marinara sauce.
What are some ingredient substitutions or additions for the pizza bites?
There are several swaps for this recipe that will still keep the bites simple and snackable. Instead of using a premade dough, you can buy a batch of fresh dough at the deli counter, or make your own dough. If you are working with fresh dough, be sure to let it sit out at room temperature to make it more pliable, and roll it out to ¼-inch thick.
There are several sauce options other than straight up pizza sauce. Any type of marinara sauce will work, or for something different, use a spicy arrabbiata sauce, pesto, or Alfredo sauce.
For the cheese, instead of string cheese, you can use cubed or shredded mozzarella. For a sharper bite, use provolone or fontina cheese. For different meat options, try cooked sausage, diced ham, or crumbled bacon. To make the bites vegetarian, any typical pizza veggie toppings will work like diced bell peppers, chopped olives, diced onions, or sauteed mushrooms. To spice things up a bit, add red pepper flakes to the filling layer, or the mixture you brush over the bites before baking.
What are tips for making pizza bites?
Even though the pizza bites are easy to make, there are a few helpful tips that will make the process go smoother. To start, when cutting the squares for the dough, you can use a ruler to make them all the same size (or just eyeball it). It can be helpful to make a cutting line with a bench scraper to mark where you will cut. If the dough is rolled too thin, it may not support the fillings, so stick to ¼-inch thick.
It can be tempting to overfill the squares. Keep in mind that too much sauce will get messy and not stay contained within the dough ball when you roll it. 1-2 teaspoons will give you a thin layer and plenty of saucy flavor. If you are using a thick pepperoni, it may be helpful to dice it when adding it on top of the sauce, so the dough will easily form into a ball. When sealing the dough, pinch the seams so that the ball stays together. If the shape comes out more oblong than round, that's not a big deal, as the bites will still taste just as good.