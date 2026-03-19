Stuffed Pizza Bites Recipe

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For those times when finger foods are a must and you want something just about guaranteed to please a crowd, these stuffed pizza bites from recipe developer Miriam Hahn are the answer. You get that golden crust, gooey cheese, and savory sauce that you'd find in regular pizza, but in a snackable form that's delicious and fun to eat. Refrigerated pizza dough is the secret to making these irresistible bites in a snap. Just roll it out, slice it up, fill with classic pizza toppings, and roll into a ball. We're brushing the bites with a seasoned olive oil and Parmesan mixture to not only achieve a savory crust but to instill an Italian flavor at the same time. In less than 30 minutes, you have a delicious plate of snacks just perfect for a children's playdate, a football game day, a neighborhood potluck, or even a fun weeknight dinner.

"These pizza bites are easy to customize by using your family's favorite pizza toppings," Hahn says. "I love serving these on a platter with warm marinara in the center for easy dipping. Ranch dressing is another great dipping option."