9 Foods You Should Buy At Kwik Trip, And 9 To Avoid

The road stop of choice while cruising through the Midwest, Kwik Trip is more than just a gas station convenience store; it's a culinary experience. Since the roll out of its 'hot spot' islands in 2003 and its open air refrigerator cases in 2005, Kwik Trip's fresh food reputation has earned it the same grab-n-go reverence as roadside legends Buc-ee's, Casey's, and Wawa. It even landed a spot alongside them on Chowhound's list of gas station chains with the best food.

Attributing its success in part to a business model that manufactures 80% of its products at its LaCrosse, Wisconsin corporate campus, Kwik Trip prides itself on keeping prices low. But more importantly, some of the food it puts out is really, really good. As a Milwaukee resident who zigzags through the dairy states often to visit friends and relatives, I have consumed a ridiculous amount of Kwik Trip fare, so I consider myself a qualified connoisseur on the subject. I've dabbled in pizza, chicken, donuts, and fresh fruit.

I've tossed back burgers, salads, and breakfast sammies. But there's so much more to try. So in the interest of helping readers make informed and satisfying Kwik Trip food choices, I sampled items from its hot spot, cold case, and bakery shelves to create this definitive (if not exhaustive) list of foods you should buy at Kwik Trip, and ones to avoid. Prices may vary.